Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH to participate in “Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference

: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced that it will be participating in the "Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference organized by The Business Year (TBY); a global media group specializing in economic news and research, in partnership with Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Media and Government Relations Executive Manager at KFH, Mohammed Alfaris said during his meeting with Ioana Popa, Regional Director MENA for The Business Year at KFH headquarters, that the conference will be held at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait on March 8th, indicating it brings together representatives of the private and public sectors to discuss their collaborative opportunities in advancing the country's business developments in the field of digital transformation. It will gather leaders, innovators, and investors under one roof and provide a space for important topics to be addressed, and built upon, in efforts to further put the Kuwaiti economy in the spotlight of the wider global business community.

"Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference aims to explore and discuss major spheres of the Kuwaiti economy such as the digital transformation, sustainable practices and developments, and entrepreneurial agility. There will be a discussion panel to tackle Fintech and the Future of Finance, and another discussion panel to discuss Innovation and SMEs as the backbone of Kuwait's growth.

KFH's participation comes within the framework of its commitment to supporting the economic and investment efforts and highlighting the importance of digital transformation in shaping the future of the economy while facilitating businesses and adding value to economy, especially that the financial sector of the country is acting as an early adopter of new technologies.

Meanwhile, Ioana Popa, Regional Director MENA for The Business Year said, "We are happy to be bringing our strategic, long-term partnership with KFH to new heights, and to put Kuwait's digitalization journey at the center of the conversation, as well as shine a spotlight on KFH as a role model for digital banking transformation".