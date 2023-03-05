Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
0.8610 KWD   +0.35%
12:40aKuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH to participate in “Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference
PU
02/12Kuwait Finance House K S C P : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين الربع الرابع ..
PU
02/12Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation Q 4/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH to participate in “Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference

03/05/2023 | 12:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced that it will be participating in the "Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference organized by The Business Year (TBY); a global media group specializing in economic news and research, in partnership with Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Media and Government Relations Executive Manager at KFH, Mohammed Alfaris said during his meeting with Ioana Popa, Regional Director MENA for The Business Year at KFH headquarters, that the conference will be held at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait on March 8th, indicating it brings together representatives of the private and public sectors to discuss their collaborative opportunities in advancing the country's business developments in the field of digital transformation. It will gather leaders, innovators, and investors under one roof and provide a space for important topics to be addressed, and built upon, in efforts to further put the Kuwaiti economy in the spotlight of the wider global business community.

"Kuwait Towards a Digital Economy'' conference aims to explore and discuss major spheres of the Kuwaiti economy such as the digital transformation, sustainable practices and developments, and entrepreneurial agility. There will be a discussion panel to tackle Fintech and the Future of Finance, and another discussion panel to discuss Innovation and SMEs as the backbone of Kuwait's growth.

KFH's participation comes within the framework of its commitment to supporting the economic and investment efforts and highlighting the importance of digital transformation in shaping the future of the economy while facilitating businesses and adding value to economy, especially that the financial sector of the country is acting as an early adopter of new technologies.

Meanwhile, Ioana Popa, Regional Director MENA for The Business Year said, "We are happy to be bringing our strategic, long-term partnership with KFH to new heights, and to put Kuwait's digitalization journey at the center of the conversation, as well as shine a spotlight on KFH as a role model for digital banking transformation".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 05:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
12:40aKuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH to participate in “Kuwait Towards a Digital Econo..
PU
02/12Kuwait Finance House K S C P : العرض الت&#..
PU
02/12Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Analysts Conference Presentation Q 4/2022
PU
02/06Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
01/18Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH signs MoU with the UNDP
PU
01/15Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Top Primary Dealer in IILM Primary and Secondary Sukuk ..
PU
2022Al Rushood : Sustainability Standards and Supporting People with Special Needs a Priority ..
PU
2022Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH signs an agreement with Pio-Tech to implement the RPA t..
PU
2022Kuwait Finance House K S C P : High non-KFH customers demand for opening new accounts thro..
PU
2022Material Information Disclosure Kfh : Analysts Conference Presentation Q 3/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 443 M 4 699 M 4 699 M
Net income 2023 548 M 1 785 M 1 785 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 11 471 M 37 359 M 37 359 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,86 KWD
Average target price 0,64 KWD
Spread / Average Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Haitham Abdul Aziz Al-Terkait Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammad Abu Alhous Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.4.62%37 359
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-7.72%55 106
ALINMA BANK-7.83%15 986
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK13.28%10 204
BANK ALBILAD-16.99%9 832
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-4.76%9 253