Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH wins 5 Distinguished Awards from EMEA Finance

Kuwait Finance House "KFH" received 5 reputable prizes from EMEA Finance in its 14th banking sector awards distribution ceremony in the Middle East for the year 2021. It's a new accomplishment that affirms KFH distinction and pioneering position in adopting the best and latest digital technologies.

KFH won the prizes "Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East", "Best Bank in Kuwait", "Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait", "Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle East" and "Best Islamic Bank in Bahrain".

EMEA Finance awards are among the most significant awards in the banking sector in the Middle East region to honor banking institutions based on their financial performance, service quality and distinction in the banking sector. The awards of this reputable financial magazine are based on fundamental calibers to select the best banks. Calibers include the bank's market share, products growth in the market, profitability, innovation in services and products and the quality of its business strategy.

In a comment on the awards, Acting Group CEO at KFH, AbdulWahab Essa AlRushood said that the awards which KFH received recently are an addition to the series of awards and honors which the bank received earlier. They represent a recognition of the reputable position which KFH reached locally and globally.

He reiterated that despite the global Covid19 pandemic, KFH has succeeded in developing the best innovative banking and financial solutions and affirmed its global pioneering position, thus referring to the success of the digitalization strategy.

AlRushood added that KFH has adapted well with the market and technology variations in the post Covid19 economy and the socially responsible investment strategies. it enhanced its returns during the unprecedented economic crises caused by the pandemic. KFH achieved speedy qualitative bounds in the execution of the digitalization strategy by adopting the most modern FinTech innovations. KFH has also achieved a pioneering position in the Islamic Sukuks and Financial Services Market.

He indicated that accomplishments, appreciations, and wining of global awards would not have been achieved without KFH shareholders and customers trust and the employees' dedicated efforts and professionalism. He emphasized that the awards are not just an accomplishment and appreciation but also a motive to achieve more success and accomplishments in the future and evidence on KFH ability to offer all that is innovative to achieve customers inspirations, uphold banking industry and enhance Kuwait's economy.

AlRushood emphasized that the recognitions and awards which KFH is still achieving are a clear recognition of its contributions to Islamic Finance industry by fulfilling customer's needs of sharia compliant banking products, efficiently strengthening the industry growth sustainability pillars in the future and coping with the latest finance and banking technologies.

The new awards received prove the bank's efficient performance and its distinction in providing high quality innovative services through its highly advanced digital infrastructure. Also, the awards reflect the significance of the digitalization strategy for KFH which has proved its prudent management and precedent methodology in adopting technology and innovation and its focus on enhancing customer's experience by providing the best developed banking solutions.

During 2021, KFH received 20 reputable awards at the group level from various specialized global entities and organizations in the field of finance and business, in appreciation of its distinction, contributions, financial indicators, initiatives, digital innovations in products and services, customer's satisfaction, strategic relations and compliance with ethical calibers.

It is worth mentioning that the British magazine "EMEA" covers all dynamic financial markets in Europe, Middle East, and Africa through highly specialized analysis by a team of professional experts.