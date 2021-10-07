Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH wraps up 3rd Season of “FIFA 21” tournament for Hesabi Customers

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) launched the 3rd season of the PlayStation "FIFA 21" tournament for Hesabi customers which was held at KFH Auto showroom with great youth attendance and the participation of more than 60 players representing 32 teams.

The tournament comes as part of a comprehensive program comprising several activities, events and competitions allocated specially for Hesabi customers, to reiterate KFH care for its youth customers and its continuous endeavor to introduce the best advantages to suit their needs and fulfill their aspirations. Caring for youth has always been one of the most strategic pivots of KFH and comes as part of its social responsibility and sustainability strategy.

The tournament comprised cash prizes of more than KD 1000 for the first three wining teams in addition to prizes and gifts to the public.

KFH Executive Manager, Media and Government Relations, Mohammed Alfaris, presented the prizes to the winners who, in their turn, praised the remarkable organizing of the tournament and KFH efforts to support and enhance the interests of youth through various activities and events.

Exclusive Youth Campaigns

KFH lays great emphasis on youth by launching several exclusive campaigns e.g., the "Win with Hesabi" campaign which gives customer the chance to win 3 Jeep Wrangler cars annually in addition to 120 cash prizes of KD 250/- each to 10 winners monthly, the campaign held in cooperation with Dhahia Juice and Pick Restaurants where Hesabi customers can make free orders every Wednesday from Dhahia Juice and on Thursday from Pick Restaurants. The campaign was greatly welcomed and praised by the youth on KFH accounts and through social media.

KFH organized, for Hesabi customers and the youth tier, the fourth edition of the "Upto Challenge" championship, in cooperation with "Flare Fitness" sporting club. The competition was held at "Flare Fitness" club at Shuwaikh area with the participation of more than 100 contestants. The owners of the first three positions were honored with cash prizes from KFH bearing in mind that the winner of the third position was granted a one subscription for health meals from "Macro".

Offers, Discounts and Surprises

KFH continued its campaign which comprises a variety of banking products and services in addition to offers, discounts, surprises and prizes for its youth customers as part of the "Hesabi" campaign. Big discounts are offered at a selected group of the most famous shops selling youth products.

KFH continues its endeavor to support and back up youth initiatives and participate in the development of their creations and talents and praising their accomplishments in various fields.