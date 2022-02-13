Log in
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Material Information Disclosure Analysts Conference Presentation Q 4 / 2021

02/13/2022
YE2021

EarningsPresentation

13February2022

© Kuwait Finance House, 2022

1

Disclaimer

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE
  • This presentation has been prepared by Kuwait Finance House and is subject to the applicable laws and regulations in the State of Kuwait. It is for information purposes only and it shall not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without obtaining Kuwait Finance House's prior written consent. It does not and shall not constitute either an offer to purchase or buy or a solicitation to purchase or buy or an offer to sell or exchange or a solicitation to sell or exchange any securities of Kuwait Finance House. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract, commitment or advice whatsoever. This Presentation must be read in conjunction with all other publicly available information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Kuwait Finance House and its directors, employees, agents ,consultants, affiliates and subsidiaries expressly exclude all liability and responsibility for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, the information contained in this presentation or the website whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. Neither Kuwait Finance House nor any of its directors, employees, agents, consultants, affiliates, or subsidiaries warrant or represent the correctness, accurateness or completeness of the information provided herein. This document is not to be relied upon in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice. Each recipient hereof shall be responsible for conducting its own investigation and analysis of the information contained herein and shall familiarize and acquaint itself with, and adhere to, the applicable local legislations. Except where otherwise expressly indicated herein, this presentation contains time-sensitive information which is based on currently available information to Kuwait Finance House as of the date stated or, if no date is stated, as of the date of this preparation and accordingly does not guarantee specific future results, performances or achievements. The information and the opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. None of Kuwait Finance House or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates assume any obligation to update or otherwise revise any such information to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or circumstances existing or changes occurring after the date hereof.
  • FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
  • All statements included or incorporated by reference in this presentation, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Kuwait Finance House's current expectations, predictions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance, achievements or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Kuwait Finance House may differ materially or adversely from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. In addition, even if Kuwait Finance House's results of operations, financial condition and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Kuwait Finance House does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Past results are not indicative of future performance.

© Kuwait Finance House, 2022

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 871 M 2 876 M 2 876 M
Net income 2022 286 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 7 567 M 25 000 M 25 000 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 52,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,90 KWD
Average target price 0,56 KWD
Spread / Average Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.8.65%25 000
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK9.63%83 474
ALINMA BANK25.21%15 993
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)10.09%13 098
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)8.41%12 850
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.2.28%8 487