  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Mutawa AlKazi Group Honors KFH

12/14/2021 | 06:28am EST
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) received an honoring from Mutawa AlKazi Group, the authorized distributor of GAC Motor cars in Kuwait as a recognition of the collaboration between two parties and KFH`s efforts in following up on car sales and leasing contracts for KFH customers.

Mutawa AlKazi Group provides a lot of attention and care for motor vehicles, which is matched by the great interest of KFH with its different customer segments.

Executive Manager-Automotive and Equipment at KFH, Ahed Aleesa, said in a press release during the ceremony that the increasing confidence of customers in KFH and the distinguished services it provides within an integrated content of the advantages, made KFH occupy an advanced position in the car financing market for selling and renting motor vehicles at the level of Kuwait. He stressed the strength of the relations between KFH and its suppliers of car dealerships in the local market, and the keenness of the bank in supporting local dealers and their products. He noted also that KFH contributes to the economy and serving its customers, confirming its role as one of the market makers by maintaining its market share and supporting the businesses and activities of merchants, in addition to providing services that suit customer's aspirations for expansion and growth.

Aleesa added that KFH provides the opportunity for its customers to acquire a large number of motor vehicles of different types, whether by purchase or lease. The motor vehicles are of diversity and quality so as to meet the needs and demands of customers. He added that KFH has good relations and communication with car dealerships, which enhances by organizing marketing festivals events that contribute positively to moving sales and serving the market in general.

CEO of Mutawa AlKazi Group, Omar Suleiman AlKazi, said that the group is proud of the increased pace of continuous collaboration with KFH over the years, during which the two sides expressed their deep keenness to serve their customers, support market capabilities and add new features to the products and services that they offer. He indicated that KFH is a major market maker in the field of cars, services and other products with an influential role that is keen to support the national traders and raise the level of services in the market in general.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 11:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
