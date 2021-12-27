Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Remarkable Success for KFH Padel Tour 2

Under the patronage of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, represented by the President, Sheikh Fahad Naser Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and in collaboration with Kuwait Padel Committee, KFH announced the remarkable success of KFH Padel Tour 2 which was held for 2 days on the Oasis playground with the participation of 64 teams.

President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, Sheikh Fahad Naser Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah expressed his thanks and appreciation to KFH for its constant support to the athletes, praising the organization of the tournament and the support KFH provides to the Kuwaiti youth, wishing everyone good luck and success.

Group DGM - Public Relations and Media, Yousef Al-Ruwaieh at KFH said that the launch of KFH Padel Tour 2 and the increase in the number of participating teams clearly prove the tremendous success of Tour1 organized by KFH. This tournament is the first of its kind in Kuwait for the Padel sport. The tournament witnessed huge youth participation and received great appreciation, remarkable attendance and full coverage in various social media channels.

He added that organizing KFH Padel Tournament comes as part of KFH social responsibility to focus on the interests of youth. He emphasized the significance of KFH Padel Tournament in diversifying sport events for youth especially that this sport achieved worldwide momentum. He indicated that the success of the tournament along with the competition and outstanding performance signify a bright and promising future for this local sport.

Al-Ruwaieh indicated that such events are in line with "Better Health, Better Life" program launched by KFH to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyle through supporting different sport and youth activities.

Qualitative Initiatives

He pointed out that, to affirm its status as the main supporter of youth, KFH is the first bank in Kuwait to launch "You Are Our Pride" platform to honor those who made outstanding accomplishments in various fields such as sports, and others. KFH has a team of "KFH Initiators" who held the name of Kuwait high in various fields.

He said that KFH succeeded in taking the sports activities and initiatives to a new level of innovation. The Padel tournament is a new addition to the present sport activities in Kuwait. He noted that the main goal of the tournament is to create a gathering platform for all sport lovers and enable them to know their skills and technical level through competitive matches.

He added that KFH, as part of its strategy, focuses on realizing youth interests and aspirations, and added that youth activities occupied a major part of KFH interest in 2021 as the bank has launched several qualitative initiatives and distinct activities for them.

Prizes and Discounts

To support youth and their interests the tournament comprised competitions and prizes to both the public and the players. KFH was keen to cooperate with some Kuwaiti youth running small projects to be present for the distribution of coffee and juice to the public. Intersport store participated in the event and offered the public 25% discount on its products thus indicating KFH keenness to support Kuwaiti youth and add amusement to the event.

Tournament prizes value exceeded KD 3000, the winner team received a cash prize KD 1000/- while the second winner received KD 600/- and the third winner received KD 300/-.

It is noteworthy that KFH took the initiative of organizing this tournament which stands as a significant opportunity for youth to diversify their sporting interests and unleash their sporting skills in this new sport in Kuwait.

The Padel sport combines two games: squash, and tennis. However, it is different in essence where rules and playing style are involved. This sport requires stamina and proper use of hard rackets on a playground which is smaller than the normal tennis field. There are no restrictions on age to play this game; it is suitable for all ages.