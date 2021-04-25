Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : 6 KFH customers win 12 KG of Gold in Al-Rabeh Account draw

04/25/2021
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has announced Huda Al-Sabah, Shadi Jaber and Salem Al-Mutawa as winners of 3 KG of gold each in the AlRabeh account quarterly draw.

The bank also announced the winners of 1 KG of gold in the monthly draw of AlRabeh account. The winners of 1 KG of gold each are Muhammad Nazish, Qais AbdulRedha and Muhammad Al-Janahi and that is for the month of March.

KFH is offering a total of 77 KG of gold prizes for 45 winners during the one-year campaign, through the new AlRabeh account campaign entitled 'Your winning chance is bigger with Alrabeh account'.

KFH conducts monthly, quarterly and annual draws under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The prizes are targeted for all KFH and non KFH customers with their salaries not being less than 500 KD. When their salaries are transferred to AlRabeh account, they will be able to win unprecedented prizes by participating in the draws, that are: a monthly draw in winning 1 KG of gold for three winners, and a quarterly draw with 3 winners per draw with 3 KG of gold per winner. At the end of the campaign, an annual draw is made to announce the grand prize winner of 12 KG of gold for the first place winner, 3 KG of gold for the second place winner and 2 KG of gold for the third place winner. The total number of winners is 45 customers, and the total prizes at the end of the campaign is 77 KG of gold.

AlRabeh account is opened in KD for individuals, providing that salary transfer is required as a prerequisite for customers to enter the draw. With regards to the terms and conditions of the prizes and draws, a customer should deposit 3 salaries during the 3 months prior to the draw, and the minimum balance of the account should not be less than 50 KD at the end of each month during the 3 months prior to the draw. Every additional 50 KD in the account increases the customer's chances to win, thus, AlRabeh account, with these benefits and rewards is suitable for customers wishing to transfer their salaries and manage their personal accounts, with the possibility of saving and investing.

AlRabeh account confirms KFH's continued keenness to deliver premium products that meet customers' aspirations and enhance the bank's leadership in the market.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
