Kuwait Finance House K S C P : Completing Financing Transactions through KFH App or KFHOnline is a Quantum leap in Digital Banking

Completing Financing Transactions through KFH App or KFHOnline is a Quantum leap in Digital Banking

In efforts to enhance its leadership in implementing the digital transformation strategy, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) allows its customers to conduct personal finance transactions through the KFH application on smart devices with IOS and Android systems, while completing all required documents and sign them electronically. This could be done through the KFH application via mobile or through Desktop and anywhere without the need to visit branches, according to terms and conditions.

Group General Manager Retail Banking at KFH, Khaled Yousif Alshamlan said that KFH is keen to provide everything that contributes to improving the customer experience, especially during the current exceptional circumstances. Alshamlan also affirmed that KFH is a pioneer in implementing the E- signature service for personal finance transactions as the first bank in Kuwait, to provide the customer with a distinguished banking experience that enables carrying out financing transactions online through (KFHonline) on the website or through the KFH application available on smart devices with exclusive offers that include special discounts for customers using the service.

AlShamlan stressed KFH's interest in its customers and its keenness to provide the best and fastest technical means to obtain services quickly and efficiently. He indicated that customer service is at the forefront of the bank's priorities, which is keen to meet their desires and aspirations in accordance with the highest standards of innovation and quality.

Alshamlan pointed out that the service of conducting online financing transactions with an E- signature depends on the customer having the authority to access his account, having a bank account, and is a subscriber to the E- signature service through the Public Authority for Civil Information, and thus a customer can easily request financing and choose the type of financing required to determine the calculation of installments that is suitable to the customer's needs according to the applicable controls. Next, sending and receiving the required documents and signing them will be done electronically, indicating that customers who have existing financing can rearrange their previous debts through the E- signature service according to the terms and conditions.

Alshamlan added that the service represents a qunatum leap that is unique to KFH in the field of personal finance, and is in line with the application of the remote sales policy, in line with the instructions of the health authorities in the country and their recommendations regarding the application of social distancing during the current health conditions.

It is worth mentioning that converting paper forms into smart files with the possibility of E- signature and automating all points of contact with the customer, carries many advantages such as: reducing the time required to complete the transaction, providing a high level of flexibility in providing the service by bypassing considerations of time and place, while taking all precautions that ensure security in E- signatures in terms of verifying the authenticity and legitimacy of the signatures.