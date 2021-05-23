Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Continues its support of "Diraya" Campaign

05/23/2021 | 01:27am EDT
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) continues its active participation in Diraya banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA),, by publishing educational and awareness materials on social media platforms and on different channels, with the aim of shedding light on the rights of customers and making them aware of their obligations when dealing with banks.

KFH support of the 'Diraya' comes from its firm belief in the importance of enhancing financial literacy among various segments of society and making the best use of banking services in their diversity and comprehensiveness.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the customer's rights regarding personal finance operations, whether consumer or residential loans, the mechanism for submitting complaints about banking services, various bank cards, ways to avoid exposure to fraud, and awareness of high-risk investments and other important related issues.

KFH constantly organizes training courses for its employees to raise their expertise in the field of fraud and combating financial crimes, especially electronic crimes, and urges them to share this information in a simple and focused manner with customers through direct contact on service delivery sites and through social media tools and channels.

The 'Diraya' awareness campaign comes in support of the objectives of CBK and its community program aimed at spreading banking culture among all members of society, and raising public awareness of the most important financial issues and how to protect assets from fraud, not to mention clarifying the role of the banking sector in general and banking products it provides in particular. The campaign includes presenting a set of instructions, tutorials and advice that are periodically published through various media outlets and social media platforms in collaboration with KBA and local banks, and will continue until the end of this year.

