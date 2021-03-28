Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Kuwait Stock Exchange  >  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH First Kuwaiti Bank to Launch Digital Signature for Personal Financing Transactions

03/28/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KFH First Kuwaiti Bank to Launch Digital Signature for Personal Financing Transactions

Following successful technical tests, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched, as the first bank in Kuwait, a digital signature service in personal financing products that includes the electronic handling of all paper documents for personal finance transactions.

The new service enables KFH customers to electronically sign any required document using any device and anywhere as well as complete the entire financing request automatically in accordance with the terms and conditions.

Group General Manager Retail Banking at KFH, Khaled Yousif Alshamlan said that this initiative reinforces KFH leadership in implementing the digital transformation strategy. He added that the bank has been a pioneer in promoting investment in the financial technology 'FinTech' and digital banking services, while ensuring that they are provided to customers at the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

Alshamlan appreciated the fruitful cooperation with the Public Authority for Civil Information, praising the efforts made in the technical arrangements that led to successfully completing the electronic link with PACI at an advanced level of coordination and cooperation.

Alshamlan explained that KFH has succeeded in automating the whole process of financing request, including digital signature by customers, automatically and in a fast and secure manner. Consequently, the customers can apply for financing request through fully automated process and without the need to visit KFH branches.

He confirmed that the new developed financing request reinforces KFH leadership in providing digital solutions and reflects the digital transformation and financial inclusion, ensuring best services with the utmost speed, accuracy and safety. In line with the current exceptional circumstances and social distancing requirements, the new service also guarantees continued access to KFH services, taking into account the health safety of customer and employee. This contributes to moving the wheel of the economy and areas of financial development.

Alshamlan pointed out that the personal financing service is linked to a number of important economic activities in the local market and is considered one of the basic requirements of customers and an important element in the relationship between the bank and the customer.

'Through converting paper transactions into smart files with the possibility of digital signature and automating all points of contact with the customer, KFH aims at delivering many benefits, most notably: reducing the time of transaction in a way that enhances customer engagement and loyalty and ability to face competition by providing services at a high level of flexibility anywhere and anytime. This helps keep the customer in constant contact, bringing KFH closer to its customers while meeting their aspirations and needs in accordance with the highest quality standards,' He said.

Alshamlan praised the success of the administrative, legal and technical arrangements along with all concerned departments in these areas, stressing that all precautions were taken to ensure safety elements in digital signatures in terms of verifying the authenticity and legitimacy of signatures.

He stressed the importance of this service as a unique qualitative leap, adding that the digital signature is a pioneering technological service, featuring multiple advantages and flexibility in application and development to serve customers and enhance their banking experience.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 12:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
08:06aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH First Kuwaiti Bank to Launch Digital Signatu..
PU
03/24KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : In a virtual “Kuwait`s Banking and Finance..
PU
03/21KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH and Aion Digital Sign a Digital Transformati..
PU
03/15KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Hails Efforts of Frontline Heroes
PU
03/14KFH : Selection of Beneficiaries of “Debtors” Program is Done Automa..
PU
03/10KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Launches “It's Worth Transferring your..
PU
03/04KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH launches its Clubhouse Channel
PU
03/01KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Top Private Sector Recruiter of Kuwaitis
PU
02/27KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Pays KD20 Million in Debts to Thousands of D..
PU
02/24KFH : Customer Service Around the Clock during Holiday with Latest Financial Tec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 2 835 M 2 835 M
Net income 2021 273 M 904 M 904 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 5 768 M 19 085 M 19 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,51 KWD
Last Close Price 0,76 KWD
Spread / Highest target -14,2%
Spread / Average Target -32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.11.96%18 835
THE NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK10.84%41 144
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.43%10 482
ALINMA BANK7.91%9 738
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-8.17%8 649
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.6.51%5 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ