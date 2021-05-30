Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH Launches “Ready for summer?” Campaign with KFH Visa Cards

Log in
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
05/30/2021 | 01:28am EDT
Kuwait Finance House 'KFH' launched 'Ready for summer?' campaign. New and advantageous cards giving customers a unique experience and several chances to win valuable prizes when using KFH Visa Cards and giving KFH products and services an added value and a pioneering position.

The campaign shall continue for 3 months till 18th August this year, thus providing unique chances to win Fliteboard or Sea Ray boats to 13 of KFH customers. The customer shall get a chance to enter the draw upon using KFH Visa Credit or Prepaid cards as follows: 1 chance to enter the draw for every KD 1 of total local purchases, where Debit, Credit & Prepaid VISA cards holder will get 10 chances to enter the draw for every KD 1 of total international purchases (including online purchase transactions in foreign currency).

KFH shall, under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry representative, conduct 10 weekly draws on Fliteboard boats and 3 monthly draws on Sea Ray Boats.

The Group GM - Retail Banking Mr. Khaled Al-Shamlan emphasized that the launch of the campaign 'Ready for summer?' reiterates KFH keenness and interest in enhancing KFH customers banking experience and achieving a pioneering position in the banking cards market in Kuwait. The bank seeks always to provide easy and safe payment solutions to customers and grant them prizes for using the cards locally and externally.

He added in his speech during the press conference held to announce the launch of the campaign that KFH is keen on designing a fully integrated campaign to fulfil customers aspirations during summer considering summer difficulties and the wish of many customers to spend their vacation in Kuwait. Accordingly, KFH has taken the initiatives to study market and society requirements and introduce products that would achieve customers aspirations.

He noted that the campaign shall contribute to the enhancement of cards usage in the local market and increase sales while prizes shall give fair and equal opportunities to customers. He reiterated that efforts shall continue, in cooperation with Visa, to plan and execute several similar campaigns which shall reflect positively on customers satisfaction, usage ratios and expansion of KFH market share in the field of all types of cards.

Efforts shall continue to enhance payment solutions and execute KFH strategy to go ahead with digital banking and to adopt FINTECH solutions in in banking transactions as per the highest quality and security standards.

The Group Acting DGM - Banking Cards, Mr. Talal Al-Arbeed indicated that 'Ready for summer?' campaign is just a continuation of the series of campaigns which KFH has launched and which have achieved remarkable success among customers e.g. the campaign 'KFH Key Visa in Europe' , the campaign 'Discover the world with KFH Visa Cards', The campaign 'Enjoy a unique experience in London', the campaign 'KFH Key Card in Turkey' and many other campaigns which have made remarkable success and participated in enhancing customers satisfaction and rewarding them.

Al-Arbeed noted in his speech during the press conference that KFH has achieved outstanding distinction in the digital banking aspect, referring to the 'Digital Wallet' service on smart phones and watches, thus providing the most modern smart digital payment methods at the highest levels of security in cooperation with 'Samsung', 'Fitbit' and 'Garmin. KFH cardholders of all types are now able to enjoy the smart payment methods easily and safely only by passing the devise or smart watch to the POS compatible with NFC technology locally and globally.

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
