Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH offers paying Zakat al-Fitr service through ATMs

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) offers its customers paying Zakat al-Fitr service through ATMs.
KFH offers this service in a streamlined and easy manner as part of its constant thrust to meet customers' needs and cater for their aspirations.
Customers can pay Zakat al-fitr with ease, simply by inserting the banking card into the ATM machine or through using NFC technology, pressing 'zakat al-fitr', typing the amount and choosing the account. Then, the transaction is completed successfully. Zakat al-fitr is transferred in a timely manner to the relevant entities authorized by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor to be distributed to the beneficiaries.
