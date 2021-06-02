Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH renews strategic partnership with College of Business Administration

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) renewed its strategic partnership with the Management and Marketing Club at the College of Business Administration at Kuwait University. This comes within the framework of the continuing support provided by the bank to support the club's activities and events, and in a new affirmation of the pioneering role by KFH in sponsoring the students' activities and events in various fields.

KFH participates in sponsoring and supporting the basic activities of the Management and Marketing Club at the College of Business Administration, which include student activities, graduation projects, seminars and many relevent events.

It is noteworthy that KFH is a pioneer in supporting students and youth, and is one of the biggest supporters for them at the private sector level through many contributions, including support for student clubs, graduation projects for students, participation in seminars and research seminars, workshops, and lectures that contribute to the development of scientific and professional performance. KFH also participates in student unions conferences, graduation ceremonies for students, honoring outstanding students, and supporting high school students and school students of all grades.

Throughout its journey, KFH seeks to make youth and education a top priority by supporting many initiatives and projects that have been launched to empower youth. The bank has spared no effort in sponsoring their activities and offering congratulations to students and their families on such important occasions and great accomplishments.

On his behalf, Head of the Management and Marketing Club at the College of Business Administration at Kuwait University Abdul Rahman Al-Ibrahim praised the great role that KFH plays in supporting students and the college's activities and hailed the bank's efforts in shouldering the social responsibility towards youth and the educational process.