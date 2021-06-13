Kuwait Finance House K S C P : KFH supports the capital governorate's initiative to beautify its buildings and roads

KFH supports the capital governorate's initiative to beautify its buildings and roads

The Capital's Governor Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah praised KFH participations on economic, environmental and social levels, thus highlighting the bank's remarkable role, through its banking and finance activities, in supporting national companies and development projects and praised the bank's distinctive social role which it played at the private sector level through its various initiatives which had a remarkable positive impact on society. He emphasized that these efforts match the state goals to enhance social development and serve the public interest of the country.

The governor, while welcoming the KFH Acting Group CEO Abdulwahab Essa Al-Roshood, praised the remarkable and outstanding role which KFH has played in providing job opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth and the development of their abilities and skills, thus supporting the state efforts to provide employment for the Kuwaiti youth. He considered that this matter stands as a motivation power to the local economy and a cornerstone to continue development and growth depending on highly skilled and creative Kuwaiti youth.

He clearly highlighted the fruitful cooperation with KFH in several initiatives, thus stating that Capital Governorate and KFH have well established and strong ties in various fields.

Al-Roshood, on the other hand, affirmed KFH commitment to its social responsibility. He emphasized that KFH has a long history of participations organized in cooperation with the governorate in various social programs e.g. Iftaar (breakfast) campaigns in Ramadan which KFH is keen on organizing every year, Ramadan Canon Program and other social activities to achieve benefit for all segments of society.

He emphasized that KFH supports the Capital's landscaping campaign entitled 'For a Beautiful Kuwait' which aims to develop and beautify of the Capital's buildings and roads.

Al-Roshood added that KFH has taken the initiative recently to settle the debts of the troubled debtors against whom court judgments and arrest warrants have been issued, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice. Debts have exceeded KD 20 million while troubled debtors approximated 10 thousand debtors. KFH has also made contributions to the Kuwait Institution for the Advancement of Science, National Labor Support Program, Institute of Banking Studies and made other social initiatives.

Al-Roshood indicated that KFH has fulfilled its obligations towards the state and the society during the COVID 19 Pandemic through several various participations, mainly KFH large share in the KD 10 million fund established by CBK to support the State efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. KFH has also made a separate solo donation to the fund, thus becoming one of the largest donors in the fund. KFH has also participated in giving support to the red crescent society, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health through various initiatives. He emphasized that KFH continue to fulfill its social responsibilities through its effective strategy of social responsibility and sustainable growth.

Al-Roshood emphasized the significance of sustainability and the perseverance of environment through responsible investments and highlighted the bank's role in this respect through 'Green Sukuks' or 'Green Sustainability Sukuks'. The funds of these sukuks are meant to be allocated to environment friend projects related to the development of infrastructure, production of clean energy and other sustainability related projects.

Al-Roshood added that KFH has achieved remarkable geographical spread through its 65 branches, 10 smart branches (KFH Go) and the digital banking services provided on smart phones and platforms. These services contribute to the enhancement of financial comprehensiveness while serving economy and society.

He reiterated that KFH exerts all efforts to support the growth plan as part of Kuwait's vision 2035. KFH finances development projects and supports small and medium enterprises. KFH continues its labor settlement efforts where it achieved remarkable results.

Al-Roshood concluded his speech by stating that KFH shall strive to continue leading the Islamic Banking Industry and enhance Kuwait's honorable position worldwide through its effective role in the Islamic finance industry worldwide. KFH has a global branch network spread and enjoys tremendous global ratings for its leading position e.g. that latest award as the World Best Islamic Financial Institution 2021 by the highly reputed global magazine 'Global Finance'.