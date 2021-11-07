“KFH”: Strategic Partnership and Continued Cooperation with “MOI” To Execute Social Activities Round the Year

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Group DGM - Public Relations & Media, Yousef Abdullah Al-Ruwaieh, emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior. He indicated that it's a long fruitful partnership which has resulted into the execution of several social activities and programs round the year. This partnership has affirmed KFH pioneering role in social responsibility, reflected its distinguished role in the enhancement of cooperation with official authorities concerning social service initiatives and conformed with the bank's sustainable development strategy.

Al-Ruwaieh added, in a press release on the renewal of the strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Head of the Media Security Department at the Ministry of Interior Lt Col Nasser Buslaib, that KFH has endeavored to support the Ministry of Interior social initiatives. He emphasized that KFH has proved its commitment towards society and government authorities on various occasions as part of its keenness to perform its national and social role as a leading financial institution at the private sector level.

Various Aspects of Cooperation

Al-Ruwaieh highlighted the various aspects of cooperation with the Ministry of Interior including the organizing of visits to the Ministry of Interior staff and appreciating their pivotal role during exceptional circumstances where they provided many roving security points to serve security authorities at quarantines and various security locations.

Al-Ruwaieh indicated that KFH has succeeded in employing its channels on social media to enhance and support the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior by spreading traffic awareness among society members and providing educational and awareness instructions on traffic ethics to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians. Initiatives also included instructions to all parents to observe the safety of their children during school seasons, coordination with KFH Ramadan Program "increase good deeds in Ramadan" and other several initiatives. He also emphasized KFH keenness to participate in the events of the "Unified GCC Traffic Week" which aims to entrench traffic awareness and achieve safety and security for GCC citizens and expats.

Al-Ruwaieh said that KFH had a strong presence in the national campaign concerning students return to school "Safe Education" which was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information. He indicated that the campaign continues throughout the year. The campaign aims to enhance all possible means to ensure the proper progress of the educational process and the commitment of the students, parents, and administrative and educational authorities to the implementation of the precautionary health conditions and procedures right from the moment they leave home till they reach school.

Ministry of Interior Praises

From his side, Head of the Media Security Department at the Ministry of Interior Lt Col Nasser Buslaib, praised the strategic partnership with KFH, thus indicating the need to continue this cooperation and achieve the best interest of both parties, enhance social service, and maintain individual's safety.

Buslaib indicated that KFH has always taken the lead in participating in the Ministry of Interior programs and initiatives. Also, the Ministry of Interior has endeavored to support KFH social programs e.g., "Ramadan" annual campaign and other initiatives executed by the bank during the year.

He emphasized that cooperation with highly reputable organizations like KFH contributes to the success of programs and campaigns and introduce them in their best image to the society and the public and achieve targeted goals of KFH and the Ministry of Interior. He added that he is keen on achieving more coordination and cooperation to continue distinction in these joint social programs.