  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    KFH   KW0EQ0100085

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.

(KFH)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

“KFH”: “Injaz” Investment Plan Enhances Planning and Future Saving Culture

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Considering its pioneering role in offering unique solutions and innovative products, Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has continued it distinction in fulfilling customers aspirations and providing the best investment plans and solutions according to the highest international standards.

KFH is keen on fulfilling youth investment aspirations through the multipurpose "Injaz" plan. According to this plan, youth can pre-plan and achieve their future dreams by starting to invest their savings until the right time comes to achieve their goals e.g., having a private project or purchase a suitable house etc. The investment plan terms demand that the customer's age should range between 21 - 55 years while the investment term shall range between 2 - 15 years.

The flexible investment plan "Injaz" enables customers to save monthly amounts and receive investment returns on their savings. Upon starting a private project, total savings amount and accrued investment returns shall be available as per a Takaful coverage to be issued automatically in the name of the customer when establishing the flexible investment plan "Injaz". In case of death or total disability (due to sickness or accident) during the plan validity period, the Takaful insurance policy shall cover the remaining unpaid balance of the targeted amount.

The investment plan "Injaz" advantages include the following: the investment amount or monthly payments may be amended at any time and the amounts shall be automatically transferred on monthly basis from the customer account to the flexible investment plan "Injaz" account. Also, the customer can withdraw 60% of the balance in the first year and 60% every year after the first withdrawal. The customer can deposit certain payments in addition to the monthly deducted amounts without affecting the time schedule of the investment plan. The saving amount and accrued profit during the investment period shall fall due upon expiration of the investment plan. The investment plan can be cancelled at any time and the invested amount and profits accrued on the date of closing shall be refunded to the customer.

Long term investment plans provided by "KFH" encourage and inspire customers to enhance future planning and saving culture, determine family spending priorities and enhance chances of increasing family income through innovative and flexible solutions with rewarding investment returns.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 798 M 2 643 M 2 643 M
Net income 2021 233 M 772 M 772 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 7 589 M 25 075 M 25 138 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,70x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float -
Chart KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,91 KWD
Average target price 0,56 KWD
Spread / Average Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulwahab Essa Abdulwahab Al-Rushoud Group Chief Executive & Treasury Officer
Shadi Ahmed Yacoub Zahran Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Abdulmohsen Hamad Al-Marzouq Chairman
Srood Amed Sherif Group Chief Information Officer
Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Al-Haous Group Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.8.89%25 075
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK13.98%86 797
ALINMA BANK14.57%14 636
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)9.78%13 013
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.80%12 826
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.4.30%8 656