Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Board of Directors Meeting Results

02/17/2022 | 12:44am EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: 195B524C-E786-46AA-9F85-68803078EC07

Reference: 25/BK/CCD/22

Date: 16 February 2022

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Supplementary Disclosure- Kuwait Financial

Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of

Directors meeting was held on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 1:30 pm. Accordingly; please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.

Sincerely,

25/BK/CCD/22 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا 2022 رﯿاربﻓ 16 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

،نیﻤرتحمﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود

،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

-ﻞمكﻤ حﺎصﻓا :عوﻀومﻟا ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ

تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا

.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4)

قﻓاوﻤﻟا ءﺎﻌ�رﻷا موﯿ ﻊمتﺠا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺠﻤ نﺄ� ًﺎمﻠﻋ مكط�حﻨ نودجﺘ ﻪ�ﻠﻋو .رﻬظﻟا دﻌ� 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺘ ﻲﻓ 2022/02/16

.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ ﻊﻤ ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ

،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟادبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ

Executive Vice President يذیﻔنتﻟا س�ﺌرﻟا بﺌﺎﻨ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Supplementary Disclosure Form

Date

16 February 2022

Name of the Listed

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Company

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C regarding

Board of Directors Meeting No. 01 of 2022

Date of Previous

15th February 2022

Disclosure

The Board of Directors Meeting No. 01 of 2022 was held on Wednesday, 16

February 2022 at 1:30 pm. All items on the agenda were approved. The

following are the most significant ones:

The audited financial statements of the Company have been approved

for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.

The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General

Assembly to pay cash dividend for the year ended 31/12/2021 of 10%

Developments that

or 10 Fils per share, amounting to a total of KD 4,782,017/- to

occurred to

shareholders registered as of the record date.

the disclosure

The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General

Assembly to distribute bonus shares for the year ending 31/12/2021

for 5% (5 shares for every 100 shares) and delegate the board to

dispose of fractional shares, to the shareholders registered as of the

record date.

The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General

Assembly to pay the remuneration to the Board of Directors for KD

175,000/-.

  • The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General Assembly the re-appointment of the External Auditors.
  • The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the EGM to Increase the authorized capital to KD 60 million and the issued capital to KD 50,484,183.400 by distributing bonus shares to shareholders

The financial effect of

the

N/A

occurring developments (if any)

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
