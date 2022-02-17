Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Board of Directors Meeting Results
Reference: 25/BK/CCD/22
Date: 16 February 2022
M/s Boursa Kuwait,
State of Kuwait
Greetings,
Sub: Supplementary Disclosure- Kuwait Financial
Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of
Directors meeting was held on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 1:30 pm. Accordingly; please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.
Sincerely,
:ةرﺎﺸﻹا 2022 رﯿاربﻓ 16 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا
،نیﻤرتحمﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود
،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ
-ﻞمكﻤ حﺎصﻓا :عوﻀومﻟا ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ
تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا
.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4)
قﻓاوﻤﻟا ءﺎﻌ�رﻷا موﯿ ﻊمتﺠا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺠﻤ نﺄ� ًﺎمﻠﻋ مكط�حﻨ نودجﺘ ﻪ�ﻠﻋو .رﻬظﻟا دﻌ� 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺘ ﻲﻓ 2022/02/16
.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ ﻊﻤ ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ
،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو
________________________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad
دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟادبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ
Executive Vice President
يذیﻔنتﻟا س�ﺌرﻟا بﺌﺎﻨ
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
Disclosure and Transparency
Supplementary Disclosure Form
Date
16 February 2022
Name of the Listed
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
Company
Disclosure Title
Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C regarding
Board of Directors Meeting No. 01 of 2022
Date of Previous
15
th February 2022
Disclosure
The Board of Directors Meeting No. 01 of 2022 was held on Wednesday, 16
February 2022 at 1:30 pm. All items on the agenda were approved. The
following are the most significant ones:
• The audited financial statements of the Company have been approved
for the financial year ended 31/12/2021.
• The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General
Assembly to pay cash dividend for the year ended 31/12/2021 of 10%
Developments that
or 10 Fils per share, amounting to a total of KD 4,782,017/- to
occurred to
shareholders registered as of the record date.
the disclosure
• The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General
Assembly to distribute bonus shares for the year ending 31/12/2021
for 5% (5 shares for every 100 shares) and delegate the board to
dispose of fractional shares, to the shareholders registered as of the
record date.
• The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General
Assembly to pay the remuneration to the Board of Directors for KD
175,000/-.
The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the General Assembly the re-appointment of the External Auditors.
The Board of Directors recommended for approval by the EGM to Increase the authorized capital to KD 60 million and the issued capital to KD 50,484,183.400 by distributing bonus shares to shareholders
The financial effect of
the
N/A
occurring developments (if any)
__________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad
Executive Vice President
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
