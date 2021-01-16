Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Markaz to Organize Webinar on Investment Opportunities in 2021

Markaz to Organize Webinar on Investment Opportunities in 202116 - Jan - 2021

As businesses worldwide hope to recover from the setback of the pandemic year and operate in a robust market in 2021, Kuwait Financial Centre 'Markaz' is organizing a webinar to help investors capitalize on new and emerging opportunities. The webinar, titled 'Markaz House Views 2021: Opportunities and Outlook', will be held on 18th of January at 6pm through Zoom, and the registration form can be found on Markaz website. It will feature expert sessions led by Markaz's investment professionals sharing their views on current market conditions and the prospects for 2021.

The webinar will include five different engaging panel discussions and presentations covering MENA equities, fixed income, MENA real estate, international real estate and international investments. The sessions will assess the performance of various markets following the positive news surrounding coronavirus vaccines and new support measures by governments, based on Markaz's market study and evaluations. Panel discussions will explore the attractive asset classes in 2021, including fixed income, bonds and sukuk, and take an in-depth look at the performance of equities against the backdrop of lower oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic. Attendees will also gain insights on opportunities in the regional and international real estate markets across multi-family, office, retail, and industrial asset classes.

The outstanding line-up of Markaz speakers includes Ali H. Khalil, Chief Executive Officer; Bassam N. Al-Othman, Managing Director, MENA Real Estate; Rasha A. Othman, Executive Vice President, Fixed Income; Abdullah Al-Mailam, Senior Analyst, International Real Estate; Fahad Al-Rushaid, Manager, MENA Equities; and Abdulmohsen Al-Mudhaf, Assistant Analyst, International Investments. The sessions will be moderated by M. R. Raghu, Executive Vice President, Published Research.

Commenting on the webinar, Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development, said: 'As a black swan event, the Covid-19 pandemic presented profound uncertainty and challenges that impacted nearly all economic and business sectors in 2020. Driven by the optimism around the rollout of vaccines and fresh stimulus measures, investor sentiment has been growing and businesses have emerged more confident about recovery in the near future.'

He added: 'At Markaz, we have been closely watching the market trends and developments to derive insights that would inform our investment decisions to mitigate risks and generate solid returns for our clients. Through our upcoming webinar, we aim to share the valuable insights from our experts on the prospects for the new year to help investors make the right investment choices.'

In line with its commitment to support the overall development of the Kuwaiti economy, Markaz has been continuously organizing and participating in webinars and initiatives, as well as undertaking various research studies. Most recently in December, Markaz took part in the 'Kuwait Investment Outreach' webinar, themed 'Investing in Kuwait - Capitalizing on Transformation', as a supporting partner to Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). Markaz also published a market report on the impact of mobility restrictions during the Covid-19 outbreak, with recommendations for different sectors to overcome disruptions and ensure safe operations.