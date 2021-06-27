Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Financial Centre - K.P.S.C
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARKAZ   KW0EQ0200356

KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C

(MARKAZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Invitation to Jazeera Shareholders to Participate in the Capital Increase

06/27/2021 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Invitation to Jazeera Shareholders to Participate in the Capital Increase27 - Jun - 2021

Invitation to the shareholders of Jazeera Airways Company K.S.C.P. ('Jazeera') registered in the company's shareholders' register as of 10 June 2021 to subscribe in the new shares leading to an increase of approximately 10% of paid and issued capital. Subscription period starts from 15 June to 5 July 2021.

Public Offering Prospectus - Capital Increase
Shareholders Invitation

Jazeera Airways Capital Increase Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Subscription Link

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 27 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 10:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C
06:51aKUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : Invitation to Jazeera Shareholders to Partici..
PU
06/26KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : Markaz is a ‘Market Maker' on the share..
PU
06/17KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : Markaz participates in “Al Jawhar&rdquo..
PU
06/09KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : Invitation to the shareholders of Jazeera Air..
PU
06/02MARKAZ : GCC and Global markets enjoy another month of gains driven by record sp..
PU
06/02MARKAZ : PTT Exploration reigns the top GCC M&A transactions for Q1 2021 with th..
PU
05/19KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : Markaz installs electric vehicle charging sta..
PU
05/05KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : Markaz reported Net Profit of KD 4.06 million..
PU
05/04MARKAZ : Unabated optimism due to accelerated vaccination measures and upbeat ea..
PU
05/03KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C  : A statement by Kuwait Financial Centre &ldquo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11,1 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net income 2020 -1,72 M -5,70 M -5,70 M
Net cash 2020 43,1 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,1 M 249 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,29x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Financial Centre - K.P.S.C Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Hussein Khalil Chief Executive Officer
Rajah Farruk Abrar Chief Financial Officer
Diraar Yusuf Ahmad Al-Ghanim Chairman
Mandagolathur R. Raghu Senior Vice President-Research
Faisal Abdul Aziz Mohammad Al-Jallal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C88.25%249
BLACKROCK, INC.21.13%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.98%78 923
UBS GROUP AG15.12%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.15%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.94%44 625