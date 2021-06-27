Kuwait Financial Centre K P S C : Invitation to Jazeera Shareholders to Participate in the Capital Increase
06/27/2021 | 06:51am EDT
Invitation to Jazeera Shareholders to Participate in the Capital Increase27 - Jun - 2021
Invitation to the shareholders of Jazeera Airways Company K.S.C.P. ('Jazeera') registered in the company's shareholders' register as of 10 June 2021 to subscribe in the new shares leading to an increase of approximately 10% of paid and issued capital. Subscription period starts from 15 June to 5 July 2021.
