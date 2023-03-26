Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Annual general meeting outcome

Reference: 47/BK/CCD/23

Date: 26 March 2023

M/s Boursa Kuwait, State of Kuwait

47/BK/CCD/23 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا

2023 سرﺎﻤ 26 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود ،،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ - ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻹا جذومﻨ :عوﻀومﻟا .ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

Please find attached the supplementary disclosure of material information form related to the results of the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4) ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�را ﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 .بﺎتكﻟا

ز�رﻤﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ نﻤ ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻹا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ نودجﺘ عﺎﻤﺘﺠا ﺞﺌﺎتﻨ صوﺼﺨﺒ (ع.ك.م.ش) ﻲﺘ�وﻛﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا 22 قﻓاومﻟا ءﺎﻌ�رﻷا موﯿ دﻘﻌنمﻟا ﺔ�دﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻤﺎﻌﻟا ﺔ�ﻌﻤﺠﻟا

.2023 سرﺎﻤ

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟا دبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ

Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ

Board Secretary - ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﯿﻣأ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Supplementary Disclosure Form

Date 26 March 2023 Name of the Listed Company Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C ('Markaz') Disclosure Title Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C regarding results of General Assembly Meeting held on 22 March 2023 Date of Previous Disclosure 23 March 2023 Developments that occurred to the disclosure Further to the Company's disclosure dated 23 March 2023 regarding the results of the Annual General Meeting of Markaz' shareholders that was convened on 22 March 2023, we are pleased to enclose the following: 1. The Annual General Meeting minutes of meeting approved by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

2. The quorum report of the Annual General Meeting.

3. The voting report on the agenda items of the Annual General Meeting. Kindly note that during the Annual General Meeting, there were no observations or reservations raised by the shareholders, or their representatives, and the Auditors. The financial effect of the occurring developments (if any) No additional financial impact

