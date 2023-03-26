Advanced search
    MARKAZ   KW0EQ0200356

KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC

(MARKAZ)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.0983 KWD   +1.03%
07:18aKuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Annual general meeting outcome
PU
07:18aKuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة
PU
03/01Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : تغيير موعد الجمعية العامة الى 22 مارس 2023
PU
Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Annual general meeting outcome

03/26/2023 | 07:18am EDT
Reference: 47/BK/CCD/23

Date: 26 March 2023

M/s Boursa Kuwait, State of Kuwait

Greetings,

47/BK/CCD/23 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا

2023 سرﺎﻤ 26 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

،نیﻤرتحمﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود ،،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Supplementary Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ - ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻹا جذومﻨ :عوﻀومﻟا .ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

Please find attached the supplementary disclosure of material information form related to the results of the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4) ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�را ﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 .بﺎتكﻟا

ز�رﻤﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ نﻤ ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻹا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ نودجﺘ عﺎﻤﺘﺠا ﺞﺌﺎتﻨ صوﺼﺨﺒ (ع.ك.م.ش) ﻲﺘ�وﻛﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟا 22 قﻓاومﻟا ءﺎﻌ�رﻷا موﯿ دﻘﻌنمﻟا ﺔ�دﺎﻌﻟا ﺔﻤﺎﻌﻟا ﺔ�ﻌﻤﺠﻟا

.2023 سرﺎﻤ

Sincerely,

،،،مرا تﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟا دبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ

Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ

Board Secretary - ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺳ ﻦﯿﻣأ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Supplementary Disclosure Form

Date

26 March 2023

Name of the Listed Company

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C ('Markaz')

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C regarding results of General Assembly Meeting held on 22 March 2023

Date of Previous Disclosure

23 March 2023

Developments that occurred to the disclosure

Further to the Company's disclosure dated 23 March 2023 regarding the results of the Annual General Meeting of Markaz' shareholders that was convened on 22 March 2023, we are pleased to enclose the following:

  • 1. The Annual General Meeting minutes of meeting approved by

    Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

  • 2. The quorum report of the Annual General Meeting.

  • 3. The voting report on the agenda items of the Annual General Meeting.

Kindly note that during the Annual General Meeting, there were no observations or reservations raised by the shareholders, or their representatives, and the Auditors.

The financial effect of the occurring developments (if any)

No additional financial impact

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President - Board Secretary

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 11:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 18,0 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net income 2022 2,86 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net cash 2022 57,2 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 48,7 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,25x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 64,6%
Managers and Directors
Ali Hussein Khalil Chief Executive Officer
Rajah Farruk Abrar Chief Financial Officer
Diraar Yusuf Ahmad Al-Ghanim Chairman
Hussan Ali Zainaldeen EVP-Management Information Systems & Operations
Faisal Abdul Aziz Mohammad Al-Jallal Vice Chairman
