Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Board of Directors Meeting Results

Reference: 141/BK/CCD/23
Date: 15 February 2023
M/s Boursa Kuwait,
State of Kuwait
Greetings,
Sub: Supplementary Disclosure- Kuwait Financial
Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting was held on Tuesday 14 February 2023 at 1:30 pm. Accordingly; please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.
Sincerely,
141/BK/CCD/23 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا
2023 رﯿاربﻓ 15 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا
،نیﻤرتحمﻟا
ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا
ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود
،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ
-ﻞمكﻤ حﺎصﻓا :عوﻀومﻟا
ﻲت�وكﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ
ع.ك.م.ش
نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو
.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4) ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا
قﻓاوﻤﻟا ءﺎﺜﻼثﻟا موﯿ ﻊمتﺠا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺠﻤ نﺄ� ًﺎمﻠﻋ مكط�حﻨ نودجﺘ ﻪ�ﻠﻋو .رﻬظﻟا دﻌ� 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺘ ﻲﻓ 2023/02/14
.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ ﻊﻤ ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ
،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو
Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟا دبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ
Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ
