Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Board of Directors Meeting Results

Reference: 141/BK/CCD/23

Date: 15 February 2023

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Supplementary Disclosure- Kuwait Financial

Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting was held on Tuesday 14 February 2023 at 1:30 pm. Accordingly; please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.

Sincerely,