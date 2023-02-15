Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Financial Centre - KPSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARKAZ   KW0EQ0200356

KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC

(MARKAZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
0.1060 KWD    0.00%
12:35aKuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : نتائج اجتماع مجلس الادارة
PU
02/14Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Financial Report for Markaz Investment and Development Fund for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/14Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Financial Report For Forsa Financial Fund for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Board of Directors Meeting Results

02/15/2023 | 12:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 70A0F927-3CF2-4F15-BBAD-95BEA765B4EC

Reference: 141/BK/CCD/23

Date: 15 February 2023

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Supplementary Disclosure- Kuwait Financial

Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting was held on Tuesday 14 February 2023 at 1:30 pm. Accordingly; please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.

Sincerely,

141/BK/CCD/23 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا

2023 رﯿاربﻓ 15 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

،نیﻤرتحمﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود

،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

-ﻞمكﻤ حﺎصﻓا :عوﻀومﻟا

ﻲت�وكﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ

ع.ك.م.ش

نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو

.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4) ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا

قﻓاوﻤﻟا ءﺎﺜﻼثﻟا موﯿ ﻊمتﺠا ةرادﻹا سﻠﺠﻤ نﺄ� ًﺎمﻠﻋ مكط�حﻨ نودجﺘ ﻪ�ﻠﻋو .رﻬظﻟا دﻌ� 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟا مﺎﻤﺘ ﻲﻓ 2023/02/14

.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ ﻊﻤ ﻞمكمﻟا حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ

،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟا دبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ

Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC
12:35aKuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : نتائج اجت&#..
PU
02/14Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Financial Report for Markaz Investment and Development Fund..
PU
02/14Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Financial Report For Forsa Financial Fund for the year ende..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : الإعلان ع&#..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Nominations for the Election of the Board - Kuwait Financia..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : افصاح معل&#..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Material Information Disclosure Subsidiaries' Credit Facili..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Supplementary Disclosure on a fire incident in a project in..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : افصاح بشأ&#..
PU
2022Kuwait Financial Centre Kpsc : Credit Rating Disclosure
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,9 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2021 15,0 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net cash 2021 60,3 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 53,2 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Financial Centre - KPSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ali Hussein Khalil Chief Executive Officer
Rajah Farruk Abrar Chief Financial Officer
Diraar Yusuf Ahmad Al-Ghanim Chairman
Hussan Ali Zainaldeen EVP-Management Information Systems & Operations
Faisal Abdul Aziz Mohammad Al-Jallal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC0.95%174
BLACKROCK, INC.3.99%110 357
UBS GROUP AG16.30%67 515
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.60%41 974
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.29%37 416
STATE STREET CORPORATION20.64%32 819