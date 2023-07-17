DocuSign Envelope ID: FA5328FB-ECFB-4802-84DF-63FA081BBE49

Reference: 88/BK/CCD/23

88/BK/CCD/23 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا

Date: 17 Jul 2023

2023 ویﻟوﯿ 17 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

،نیﻤرتحمﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود

Greetings,

،،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait

Financial Centre K.P.S.C

ﺔ�رﺸ -ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا :عوﻀومﻟا

ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module.

Please find attached the disclosure of material information form with the required details.

Sincerely,

نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو

.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4) ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو

ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ نودجﺘ

.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ ﻊﻤ

،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟا دبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ

Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

17 July 2023

Name of the Listed

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Company

Markaz has assessed that it no longer controls Markaz Gulf Real Estate

Fund (a subsidiary) as per IFRS 10, due to the reduction in its stake

Material Information

from 40.245% to 36.713%. Accordingly, Markaz's investment in

Markaz Gulf Real Estate Fund will be reclassified to Investment in

Associates.

Significant Effect of the

This reclassification is expected to result in a reduction in the Group's

total assets by KD 12M, total equity by KD 11 M and total liabilities by

material

KD 1M but is not expected to have any material impact on the

information on the financial

statement of profit or loss. The financial impact of this reclassification

position of the Company

will be reflected in June 2023 reviewed financial statements.

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

