DocuSign Envelope ID: FA5328FB-ECFB-4802-84DF-63FA081BBE49
Reference: 88/BK/CCD/23
88/BK/CCD/23 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا
Date: 17 Jul 2023
2023 ویﻟوﯿ 17 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا
M/s Boursa Kuwait,
State of Kuwait
،نیﻤرتحمﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود
Greetings,
،،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ
Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait
Financial Centre K.P.S.C
ﺔ�رﺸ -ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا :عوﻀومﻟا
ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module.
Please find attached the disclosure of material information form with the required details.
Sincerely,
نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو
.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4) ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو
ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ نودجﺘ
.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ ﻊﻤ
،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو
________________________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟا دبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ
Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
DocuSign Envelope ID: FA5328FB-ECFB-4802-84DF-63FA081BBE49
Disclosure and Transparency
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date
17 July 2023
Name of the Listed
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
Company
Markaz has assessed that it no longer controls Markaz Gulf Real Estate
Fund (a subsidiary) as per IFRS 10, due to the reduction in its stake
Material Information
from 40.245% to 36.713%. Accordingly, Markaz's investment in
Markaz Gulf Real Estate Fund will be reclassified to Investment in
Associates.
Significant Effect of the
This reclassification is expected to result in a reduction in the Group's
total assets by KD 12M, total equity by KD 11 M and total liabilities by
material
KD 1M but is not expected to have any material impact on the
information on the financial
statement of profit or loss. The financial impact of this reclassification
position of the Company
will be reflected in June 2023 reviewed financial statements.
__________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad
Executive Vice President
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 06:00:06 UTC.