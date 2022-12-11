Advanced search
Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Material Information Disclosure Subsidiaries' Credit Facilities

12/11/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8FB53957-C7AA-4E47-92DF-F7A713EB49CA

Reference: 128/BK/CCD/22

128/BK/CCD/22 :ةرﺎﺸﻹا

Date: 11 Dec 2022

2022 ربمس�د 11 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

،نیﻤرتحمﻟا ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎسﻟا

State of Kuwait

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﻟود

Greetings,

،،، دــﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait

ﻲﻟﺎمﻟا ز�رمﻟا ﺔ�رﺸ -ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا :عوﻀومﻟا

Financial Centre K.P.S.C

ع.ك.م.ش ﻲت�وكﻟا

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4- 1) of that module;

تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا صوصخ� ﻩﻼـــﻋأ عوـــﻀوــمﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺸﻹﺎــﺒ ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا نﻤ "ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻻا" رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎم� ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا ةدﺎﻤ ﻊ�رﻟا ﻞصﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎنتﺴاو ،2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا

.بﺎتكﻟا كﻟذ نﻤ (1-4)

Please find attached the disclosure of material

ﻊﻤ ﺔ�رﻫوجﻟا تﺎﻤوﻠﻌمﻟا نﻋ حﺎصﻓﻻا جذومﻨ ﻪ�ط قﻓرﻤ نودجﺘ

information form with the required details.

.ﻪﻠیﺼﺎﻔﺘ

Sincerely,

،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎمﻋ مﻼسﻟادبﻋ ﻰﻬﻤ

Executive Vice President يذیﻔنﺘ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 8FB53957-C7AA-4E47-92DF-F7A713EB49CA

Disclosure and Transparency

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

11 December 2022

Name of the Listed Company

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Markaz has established certain SPVs in USA for real estate development

projects. These SPVs now meet "control" criteria as per International

Financial Reporting Standard 10, and therefore, it will be consolidated with

Markaz effective December 2022. Subsidiaries of these SPVs had entered into

loan facility agreements with American financial institutions with a limit of

USD 50.04 million (equivalent to KD 15.36 million). The term of the facilities

Material Information

ranges from 3.5 years to 5 years. Of the total, USD 21.04 million (equivalent

to KD 6.46 million) carry a floating interest rate of 245 bps over the Secured

Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The remaining USD 29 million facilities

(equivalent to KD 8.9 million) carry an interest rate of 4.75% for the first 12

months and after that, 275 bps over the 3-month US Treasury Constant

Maturity Yield Index. These facilities are secured solely by the real estate

projects owned by subsidiaries of the SPVs and are non-recourse to Markaz.

No amount was drawn against these facilities as of now.

Significant Effect of the material

No material impact on amount of group assets or liabilities. Consolidation

information on the financial

may result in reclassification of certain assets and liabilities as of Dec 31,

position of the Company

2022, however, the overall impact is expected to be immaterial.

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 11:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
