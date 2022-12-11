Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Material Information Disclosure Subsidiaries' Credit Facilities

|
Date
11 December 2022
Name of the Listed Company
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
Markaz has established certain SPVs in USA for real estate development
projects. These SPVs now meet "control" criteria as per International
Financial Reporting Standard 10, and therefore, it will be consolidated with
Markaz effective December 2022. Subsidiaries of these SPVs had entered into
loan facility agreements with American financial institutions with a limit of
USD 50.04 million (equivalent to KD 15.36 million). The term of the facilities
Material Information
ranges from 3.5 years to 5 years. Of the total, USD 21.04 million (equivalent
to KD 6.46 million) carry a floating interest rate of 245 bps over the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The remaining USD 29 million facilities
(equivalent to KD 8.9 million) carry an interest rate of 4.75% for the first 12
months and after that, 275 bps over the 3-month US Treasury Constant
Maturity Yield Index. These facilities are secured solely by the real estate
projects owned by subsidiaries of the SPVs and are non-recourse to Markaz.
No amount was drawn against these facilities as of now.
Significant Effect of the material
No material impact on amount of group assets or liabilities. Consolidation
information on the financial
may result in reclassification of certain assets and liabilities as of Dec 31,
position of the Company
2022, however, the overall impact is expected to be immaterial.
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.