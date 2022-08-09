Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding appointing Chief Financial Officer
DocuSign Envelope ID: 4F27AF53-318E-46AA-A7DF-751CB8B74EA5
Reference: 70/BK/CCD/22
70/BK/CCD/22
:ةراشلإا
Date: 8 Aug 2022
2022 سطسغأ 8 :خيراتلا
M/s Boursa Kuwait, State of Kuwait
Greetings,
،نيمرتحملا تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش /ةداسلا تيوكلا ةلود
،،، دــعبو ةبيط ةيحت
Sub: Supplementary Disclosure - Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش - لمكم حاصفا :عوضوملا ع.ك.م.ش
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;
Please find attached the
Supplementary Disclosure form with the required details.
Sincerely,
صوصخب هلاـــعأ عوـــضوــملا ىــــلإ ةراـــشلإاــب باتكلا يف درو امك ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم "ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" رشاعلا )1-4( ةدام عبارلا لصفلا ىلا ادانتساو ،2010 ةنسل 7 مقر
.باتكلا كلذ نم
.هليصافت عم لمكملا حاصفلاا جذومن هيط قفرم نودجت
،،،مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
________________________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Emad
دامع ملاسلادبع ىهم
Executive Vice President
يذيفنت سيئر بئان
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
DocuSign Envelope ID: 4F27AF53-318E-46AA-A7DF-751CB8B74EA5
ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا باتك
لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن
2022 سطسغأ 8
خيراتلا
(.ع.ك.م.ش) يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش
ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسا
.ع.ك.م.ش يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش نم لمكم حاصفإ
ةكرشلل يلاملا ريدملا راربا خورف اجار / ديسلا صوصخب
حاصفلإا ناونع
2020 ويلوي 7
قباسلا حاصفلإا خيرات
،راربا خورف اجار / ديسلا نييعتب يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش تماق
حاصفلإا ىلع لصاحلا روطتلا
لغشي ناك اجار / ديسلا نأب املع .ةكرشلل يلاملا ريدملا بصنم لغشيل
.ةكرشلل يلاملا ريدملا لامعأب مئاقلا بصنم
لصاحلا روطتلل يلاملا رثلأا
دجوي لا
)دجو نإ(
_______________
دامع ملاسلادبع ىهم
يذيفنت سيئر بئان
DocuSign Envelope ID: 4F27AF53-318E-46AA-A7DF-751CB8B74EA5
Disclosure and Transparency
Supplementary Disclosure Form
Date
8 Aug 2022
Name of the Listed
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
Company
Disclosure Title
Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
regarding Mr. Raja Farrukh Abrar as the Chief Financial Officer
Date of Previous
7 July 2020
Disclosure
Developments that
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C is pleased to announce that it has
occurred to
designated Mr. Raja Farrukh Abrar as the Chief Financial Officer, who
the disclosure
was previously designated as Acting Chief Financial Officer.
The financial effect of the
occurring developments (if
None
any)
__________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Emad
Executive Vice President
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference
between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
Disclaimer
MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC
Sales 2021
30,9 M
-
-
Net income 2021
15,0 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
60,3 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
5,78x
Yield 2021
5,51%
Capitalization
70,8 M
231 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-0,30x
EV / Sales 2021
0,85x
Nbr of Employees
180
Free-Float
94,3%
Chart KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.