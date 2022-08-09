Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait Financial Centre - KPSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARKAZ   KW0EQ0200356

KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - KPSC

(MARKAZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
0.1410 KWD   -2.08%
03:06aKUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE KPSC : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding appointing Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/27KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE KPSC : Financial Report for Forsa Financial Fund as of 30 June 2022
PU
07/27KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE KPSC : Financial Report for Markaz Investment and Development Fund as of 30 June 2022
PU
Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC : Supplementary Disclosure Regarding appointing Chief Financial Officer

08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 4F27AF53-318E-46AA-A7DF-751CB8B74EA5

Reference: 70/BK/CCD/22

70/BK/CCD/22 :ةراشلإا

Date: 8 Aug 2022

2022 سطسغأ 8 :خيراتلا

M/s Boursa Kuwait, State of Kuwait

Greetings,

،نيمرتحملا تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش /ةداسلا تيوكلا ةلود

،،، دــعبو ةبيط ةيحت

Sub: Supplementary Disclosure - Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش - لمكم حاصفا :عوضوملا ع.ك.م.ش

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

Please find attached the Supplementary Disclosure form with the required details.

Sincerely,

صوصخب هلاـــعأ عوـــضوــملا ىــــلإ ةراـــشلإاــب باتكلا يف درو امك ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم "ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" رشاعلا )1-4( ةدام عبارلا لصفلا ىلا ادانتساو ،2010 ةنسل 7 مقر

.باتكلا كلذ نم

.هليصافت عم لمكملا حاصفلاا جذومن هيط قفرم نودجت

،،،مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Emad

دامع ملاسلادبع ىهم

Executive Vice President

يذيفنت سيئر بئان

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

DocuSign Envelope ID: 4F27AF53-318E-46AA-A7DF-751CB8B74EA5

ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا باتك

لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن

2022 سطسغأ 8

خيراتلا

(.ع.ك.م.ش) يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش

ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسا

.ع.ك.م.ش يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش نم لمكم حاصفإ

ةكرشلل يلاملا ريدملا راربا خورف اجار / ديسلا صوصخب

حاصفلإا ناونع

2020 ويلوي 7

قباسلا حاصفلإا خيرات

،راربا خورف اجار / ديسلا نييعتب يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا ةكرش تماق

حاصفلإا ىلع لصاحلا روطتلا

لغشي ناك اجار / ديسلا نأب املع .ةكرشلل يلاملا ريدملا بصنم لغشيل

.ةكرشلل يلاملا ريدملا لامعأب مئاقلا بصنم

لصاحلا روطتلل يلاملا رثلأا

دجوي لا

)دجو نإ(

_______________

دامع ملاسلادبع ىهم

يذيفنت سيئر بئان

DocuSign Envelope ID: 4F27AF53-318E-46AA-A7DF-751CB8B74EA5

Disclosure and Transparency

Supplementary Disclosure Form

Date

8 Aug 2022

Name of the Listed

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Company

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

regarding Mr. Raja Farrukh Abrar as the Chief Financial Officer

Date of Previous

7 July 2020

Disclosure

Developments that

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C is pleased to announce that it has

occurred to

designated Mr. Raja Farrukh Abrar as the Chief Financial Officer, who

the disclosure

was previously designated as Acting Chief Financial Officer.

The financial effect of the

occurring developments (if

None

any)

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Emad

Executive Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference

between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclaimer

MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
