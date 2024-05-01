DocuSign Envelope ID: B2F449F9-A557-4B9D-AA0B-DBF2364F0340
Reference: 76/BK/CCD/24
76/BK/CCD/24:ةرﺎﺷﻹا
Date: 1st May 2024
2024 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 1 :ﺦــــرﺎﺘﻟا
M/s Boursa Kuwait,
G
&
،IﻣJﺤﻤﻟا ﺖ(ﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛ! Oةدﺎﺴﻟا
H
ﺖ(ﻟا ﺔﻟود
State of Kuwait
Greetings,
،،، ﺪــﻌ
Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait
ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ! -ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟاتﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا:عﺿﻮﻤﻟا
&
ع.ك.م.ش '(ﻟا ﺎﻤﻟا
Financial Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the
ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا صﻮﺼﺨM
ەﻼـــﻋأ ع:ـــﺿﻮــﻤﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ
ةرﺎـــﺷﻹﺎــM
disclosure of material information as specified in
?
C
حﺎﺼﻓﻻا" @ﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘ;ﻟا
D درو ﺎﻤE ﺔFﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا
B
Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the
،2010 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔYﺬ%ﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ "ﺔ%ﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو
Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of
Ÿ
؛بﺎﺘ;ﻟا ﻚﻟذ ﻦﻣ (1-4) ةدﺎﻣ ﻊﺑاﺮﻟا ﻞﺼﻔﻟا cا ادﺎﻨdﺳاو
Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article
(4-1) of that module;
Please find attached the disclosure of material
ﻊﻣ ﺔFﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا جذﻮﻤﻧ ﻪ%ﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ نوﺪﺠﺗ
information form with the required details.
.ﻪﻠ%ﺻﺎﻔﺗ
Sincerely,
)
،،،ما*ﺣﻻا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘM اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو
________________________________________
Hatem Abouelfetouh حﺘﻔﻟا ﻮﺑأ ﻢﺗﺎﺣ
Senior Vice President لوأ ﺲtﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
DocuSign Envelope ID: B2F449F9-A557-4B9D-AA0B-DBF2364F0340
ﺔ[ﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو حﺎﺼﻓﻹا بﺎﺘﻛ
ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
2024 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 1
ﺦــــرﺎﺘﻟا
)
ﺔﺟرﺪﻤﻟا ﺔﻛfﻟا ﻢﺳا
.ع.ك.م.ش ¤ﯿوﻛﻟا cﺎﻤﻟا زﻛرﻤﻟا ﺔﻛرﺸ
B
B
)
?
ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ نأ "ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا" .ع.ك.م.ش ¤:;ﻟا cﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ@ ¨©
C
B
B
،ﺔرﺎﻘﻋ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ةرادﻹ ﻚﻟذو -ﻴﺴtﺋﺮﻟا ﺎﻬﺋﻼﻤﻋ ﺪﺣأ ﻊﻣ ةﺪYﺪﺟ ﺔ%ﻗﺎﻔﺗا
¬
نﺎE ﺔرﺎﻘﻋ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟ ﺔﻘMﺎﺳ ﺔ%ﻗﺎﻔﺗا ﻞﺤﻣ ةﺪYﺪﺠﻟا ﺔ%ﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻا ﻞﺤﺗ ﺚ%ﺣ
ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا
C
C
.
D *ﻐﺘﻟا Dﺎﺻ ﻊﻔﺗﺮﻳ نأ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟا ﻦﻣو
ﻞ%ﻤﻌﻟا ﺲﻔﻨﻟ "ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا" ﺎﻫﺮﻳﺪY
B ¬
B
- )
- Fﻘﺗ ¤:ﻛرﺎﻨﻳد نﻮﻴﻠﻣ 52 ﻮﺤﻨﺑ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻠﻟ ةراﺪﻤﻟا لﻮﺻﻷا
B
*ﻏ ﺔرادﻹا مﻮﺳﺮﻟا ﻦﻣ ﻞﺧﺪﻟا ´ﻋ cﺎﻤﻟا ﺮﺛﻷا نﻮﻜY نأ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟا ﻦﻣ
hﻋ ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﺮﺛأ
¬
B
.يﺮﻫﻮﺟ
ﺔﻛfﻠﻟ ﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا
_________________________
حﺘﻔﻟا ﻮﺑأ ﻢﺗﺎﺣ
لوأ ﺲtﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on 01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2024 06:07:38 UTC.