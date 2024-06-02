DocuSign Envelope ID: F450B405-2567-402C-8E66-64087052C1AF
Reference: 99/BK/CCD/24
Date: 02 June 2024
M/s Boursa Kuwait,
State of Kuwait
Greetings,
Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;
Please find attached the disclosure of material information form with the required details.
99/BK/CCD/24 :ةرﺎﺷﻹا
2024 ﻮﻴﻧﻮﻳ 02
:ﺦــــرﺎﺘﻟا
،،، ﺪــﻌ
ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ -ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا :عﺿﻮﻤﻟا
. . . # ع ك م ش $%ﻟا &ﺎﻤﻟا
ﻦﻋ
حﺎﺼﻓﻻا
صﻮﺼﺨN ەﻼـــﻋأ
ع:ـــﺿﻮــﻤﻟا
ﻰــــﻟإ
ةرﺎـــﺷﻹﺎــN
حﺎﺼﻓﻻا" Aﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘ;ﻟا E درو ﺎﻤF ﺔGﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا
ﺔﻨﺴﻟ
ﻢﻗر
نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ
ﺔYﺬ%ﻔﻨﺘﻟا
ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا
ﻦﻣ
"ﺔ%ﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو
ﻚﻟذ
ﻦﻣ
(1-4) ةدﺎﻣ
ﻊﺑاﺮﻟا ﻞﺼﻔﻟا eا
ادﺎﻨfﺳاو
،2010
؛بﺎﺘ;ﻟا
ﺔGﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا جذﻮﻤﻧ ﻪ%ﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ نوﺪﺠﺗ
.ﻪﻠ%ﺻﺎﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ
Sincerely,
،،،ما*ﺣﻻا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘN اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو
________________________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎﻤﻋ مﻼﺴﻟاﺪ-ﻋ .ﻣ Executive Vice President يﺬ%ﻔﻨﺗ ﺲuﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
ﺔYﻓﺎﻔﺸﻟاو حﺎﺼﻓﻹا بﺎﺘﻛ
ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻹا جذﻮﻤﻧ
2024 ﻮﻴﻧﻮﻳ 02
ﺦــــرﺎﺘﻟا
.ع.ك.م.ش ©ﯿوﻛﻟا eﺎﻤﻟا زﻛرﻤﻟا ﺔﻛرﺸ
ﺔﺟرﺪﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ¦ﻟا ﻢﺳا
داﺆﻓ ﺪﻤﺣأ $ﺪ%ﺴﻟا ﺔﻓﺎﺿ¬ﺑ ﻢ-ﻣﻼﻋا ع.ك.م.ش ©:;ﻟا eﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﺔﻛA دﻮﺗ
ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ eإ ،ﺔرﺎﻤﺜfﺳﻻا ﺔ%ﻓ±ﻤﻟا تﺎﻣﺪﺨﻟا ةرادا - بﺪﺘﻨﻤﻟا ﻮﻀﻌﻟا ، حﻼﻔﻟا
.2024 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 31 ﻦﻣ ارﺎ ﺘﻋا ﺔﻛ¦ﻠﻟ ﺔYﺬ%ﻔﻨﺘﻟا ةرادﻹا ءﺎﻀﻋأ
ﺔGﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا
.لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻚﻟﺬﻛو ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻘﻓاﻮﻣ ´ﻋ ءﺎﻨﺑ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻘﻟا ﺚYﺪﺤﺗ ﻢﺗ
ﻖﺒﻄﻨﻳ ﻻ
ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ´ﻋ ﺔGﻫﻮﺠﻟا ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟاﺮﺛأ
@
ﺔﻛ¦ﻠﻟ eﺎﻤﻟا
C
_________________________
دﺎﻤﻋ مﻼﺴﻟا ﺪ-ﻋ .ﻣ يﺬ%ﻔﻨﺗ ﺲuﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
