Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday, 7th May 2024 at 1:45 pm. Accordingly, please find attached the disclosure of material information form with the required details.
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting
No. 2 of 2024 will be held on Tuesday, 7th May 2024 at 1:45 pm.
Material Information
The following will be discussed during the meeting:
• Financial Statements for period ended 31/3/2024
Significant Effect of the
material
No impact for now.
information on the financial
position of the Company
__________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad
Executive Vice President
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on
05 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 May 2024 07:40:03 UTC.
Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC is a Kuwait-based asset management and investment banking company in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region. The Company provides several products and services including asset management, investment banking, real estate investment, wealth management and research. Its asset management services include diverse proprietary as well as customized investment solutions across mutual funds and specific portfolio management. The Company offers investment banking solutions across equity capital markets and debt capital markets, listings, capital structure advisory, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions advisory, among others. Its real estate investment portfolios focus on assets across residential, commercial, and industrial segments. It has a database of regional businesses for its clients looking for tailored research. Its equity, fixed income and real estate funds include Markaz Real Estate Fund, Markaz Mumtaz Fund, Forsa Financial Fund, among others.