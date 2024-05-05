DocuSign Envelope ID: 8501B676-7A6F-4224-AB85-6DDEC224220D

Reference: 79/BK/CCD/24

Date: 5 May 2024

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting will be held on Tuesday, 7th May 2024 at 1:45 pm. Accordingly, please find attached the disclosure of material information form with the required details.

Sincerely,

79/BK/CCD/24 :ةراشلإا 2024 ويام 5 :خيراتلا

،نيمرتحملا تيوكلا ةصروب ةكرش /ةداسلا تيوكلا ةلود

،،، دــعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ةكرش -ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلاا :عوضوملا

ع.ك.م.ش يتيوكلا يلاملا زكرملا

نع حاصفلاا صوصخب هلاـــعأ عوـــضوــملا ىــــلإ ةراـــشلإاــب حاصفلاا" رشاعلا باتكلا يف درو امك ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا ،2010 ةنسل 7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا نم "ةيفافشلاو

.باتكلا كلذ نم )1-4( ةدام عبارلا لصفلا ىلا ًادانتساو

موي عمتجي وـــــــــــــس ةرادلإا لرم ناــــب ًاــــملع

مكطيحن

1:45 ةعاسلا مامت يف 2024 وياـم 7 قفاوملا

اـثلاثلا

حاـــــــــــــصفلاا جذومن هيط قفرم نودجت هيلعو .رهظلا دﻌب

.هليصافت عم ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع

،،،مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دامع ملاسلا دبع ىهم

Executive Vice President يذيفنت سيئر بئان

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

5 May 2024

Name of the Listed Company

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting

No. 2 of 2024 will be held on Tuesday, 7th May 2024 at 1:45 pm.

Material Information

The following will be discussed during the meeting:

Financial Statements for period ended 31/3/2024

Significant Effect of the

material

No impact for now.

information on the financial

position of the Company

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

