Reference: 124/BK/CCD/24

Date: 17 July 2024

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting was held on Wednesday

17th July 2024 at 12:45 pm. Accordingly, please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.

Sincerely,

124/BK/CCD/24 :ةرﺎﺷﻹا 2024 ﻮﻴﻟﻮﻳ 17 :ﺦرﺎﻟا

،7ﻣ!8ﻟا 9"ﻟا ﺔﺻرﺑ ﺔﺷ /ةدﺎ&ﻟا 9"ﻟا ﺔﻟود

،،، ــﻌ*و ﺔ+, ﺔ-ﺗ

ﺔﺷ -ﺔﻫﻟا تﺎﻣﻠﻌﻟا ﻋ حﺎﻓﻻا :عﺿﻟا

ع.ك.م.ش ﻲ!"ﻟا ﻲﻟﺎﻟا #ﻟا

6ﻋ حﺎﻓﻻا ص"89 ﻩﻼـــﻋأ ع"ـــﺿ"ــﻟا ﻰــــﻟإ ةرﺎـــﺷﻹﺎــﺑ حﺎﻓﻻا" ﺷﺎﻌﻟا بﺎ)ﻟا ﻲﻓ درو ﺎ2 ﺔﻫ"3ﻟا تﺎﻣ"ﻠﻌﻟ ا ،2010 ﺔJﻟ 7 Bﻗر ن"ﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔGHﻔJﻟا ﺔﺋﻼﻟا 6ﻣ "ﺔ-LﺎﻔMﻟاو

.بﺎ)ﻟا Xﻟذ 6ﻣ (1-4) ةدﺎﻣ ﻊ9اﻟا ﻞﻔﻟا ﻰﻟا ًادﺎJﺳاو

ءﺎﻌ*رﻷا موﯾ ﻊﺟا ةرادﻹا

سﻠﺟﻣ نﺄ9 ﺎﻠﻋ

Bˆ‰-ﻧ

ً

د•9 12:45 ﺔﻋﺎﺳﻟا مﺎﻣﺗ ﻲﻓ

2024 "ﻟ"ﯾ 17

قLاوﻣﻟا

ﻞˆﻟا حﺎﻓﻻا جذ"ﻧ ﻪ-, ^ﻓﻣ نو 3ﺗ ﻪ-ﻠﻋو .ﻬ•ﻟا

.ﻪﻠﺻﺎﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ

،،،ماﺣﻻا ^ﺋﺎﻓ ل"ﻘ9 ا"ﻠ`ﻔﺗو

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎﻋ مﻼ&ﻟا '(ﻋ ﻰﻬﻣ

Executive Vice President aHﻔJﺗ b-ﺋرcﺋﺎﻧ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Supplementary Disclosure Form

Date

17 July 2024

Name of the Listed Company

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C regarding

Board of Directors Meeting No. 03 of 2024

Date of Previous Disclosure

16 July 2024

The Board of Directors Meeting No. 03 of 2024 was held on Wednesday,

17th July 2024 at 12:45 pm. All items on the agenda were approved. The

Developments that occurred

following are the most significant ones:

to the disclosure

The business plan has been approved, to establish a subsidiary

company in Saudi Arabia licensed by the Saudi Capital Market

Authority to carry out investment activities in Saudi Arabia.

The financial effect of the

occurring developments (if

N/A, The financial impact of the project will be announced when the impact

any)

is achieved

__________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

