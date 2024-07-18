Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting was held on Wednesday
17th July 2024 at 12:45 pm. Accordingly, please find attached the supplementary disclosure form with the required details.
Supplementary Disclosure from Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C regarding
Board of Directors Meeting No. 03 of 2024
Date of Previous Disclosure
16 July 2024
The Board of Directors Meeting No. 03 of 2024 was held on Wednesday,
17th July 2024 at 12:45 pm. All items on the agenda were approved. The
Developments that occurred
following are the most significant ones:
to the disclosure
∙ The business plan has been approved, to establish a subsidiary
company in Saudi Arabia licensed by the Saudi Capital Market
Authority to carry out investment activities in Saudi Arabia.
The financial effect of the
occurring developments (if
N/A, The financial impact of the project will be announced when the impact
any)
is achieved
__________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad
Executive Vice President
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
Disclaimer
MARKAZ - Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC published this content on
18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 July 2024 06:01:04 UTC.
