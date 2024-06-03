DocuSign Envelope ID: 1837FE96-E0B6-40A7-927D-08177E31EDC1

Reference: 101/BK/CCD/24

Date: 3rd June 2024

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010 regarding the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Regulating Securities Activities and its Amendments;

Corrective Announcement from regarding designating Mr. Ahmad Fuad Al Falah, Managing Director - Investment Banking as an Executive Management member of the Company

Sincerely,

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Corrective Announcement Form

Date

3rd June, 2024

Name of the Listed Company

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Corrective Announcement from (Kuwait Financial Centre) regarding designating

Title of the Announcement

Mr. Ahmad Fuad Al Falah, Managing Director - Investment Banking as an

Executive Management member of the Company.

Date of the last

2nd June, 2024

announcement

The False statement of the

The designation is effective from 31st May 2024.

Previous announcement

Mistake Correction

The designation is effective from 3rd June 2024.

An error was made in the effective date of designation;

Reasons of Mistake

Mr. Ahmad Fuad Al Falah, Managing Director - Investment Banking, has been

designated as an Executive Management member of the Company, effective

from 3rd June 2024.

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

