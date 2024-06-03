Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010 regarding the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority and Regulating Securities Activities and its Amendments;
Corrective Announcement from (Kuwait Financial Centre) regarding designating
Title of the Announcement
Mr. Ahmad Fuad Al Falah, Managing Director - Investment Banking as an
Executive Management member of the Company.
Date of the last
2nd June, 2024
announcement
The False statement of the
The designation is effective from 31st May 2024.
Previous announcement
Mistake Correction
The designation is effective from 3rd June 2024.
An error was made in the effective date of designation;
Reasons of Mistake
Mr. Ahmad Fuad Al Falah, Managing Director - Investment Banking, has been
designated as an Executive Management member of the Company, effective
from 3rd June 2024.
__________________________
Maha Abdulsalam Imad
Executive Vice President
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
