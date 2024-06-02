DocuSign Envelope ID: F450B405-2567-402C-8E66-64087052C1AF

Reference: 99/BK/CCD/24

Date: 02 June 2024

M/s Boursa Kuwait,

State of Kuwait

Greetings,

Sub: Disclosure of Material Information- Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

With reference to the above subject regarding the disclosure of material information as specified in Module 10 "Disclosure and Transparency" of the Capital Markets Authority Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010, and based on Chapter IV Article (4-1) of that module;

Please find attached the disclosure of material information form with the required details.

________________________________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad دﺎﻤﻋ مﻼﺴﻟاﺪ-ﻋ .ﻣ Executive Vice President يﺬ%ﻔﻨﺗ ﺲuﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

Disclosure and Transparency

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

02 June 2024

Name of the Listed Company

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C would like to inform you of designating

Mr. Ahmad Fuad Al Falah, Managing Director - Investment Banking as

Material Information

an Executive Management member of the Company, after obtaining the

approval of the Board and the CMA. The designation is effective from

31st May 2024.

Significant Effect of the

material

None

information on the financial

position of the Company

__________________

Maha Abdulsalam Imad

Executive Vice President

