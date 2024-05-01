DocuSign Envelope ID: B2F449F9-A557-4B9D-AA0B-DBF2364F0340

75/CMA/CCD/24 :ةرﺎﺷﻹا

2024 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 1

)

$

،م*ﺤﻤﻟا

برﺎﺤﻤﻟا ﺰﻌﻟا ﺪ ﻋ وﺮﻤﻋ ﺪ%ﺴﻟا

حﺎﺼﻓﻻا ةرادإ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ

لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ

ﺖ:;ﻟا ﺔﻟود

،،،ﺪﻌ

&

.ع.ك.م.ش '(ﻟا ﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ! -ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا :عﺿﻮﻤﻟا

?

C

@ﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘ;ﻟا D درو ﺎﻤE ﺔFﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا صﻮﺼﺨM ەﻼــــــــــــﻋأ ع:ــــــــــــﺿﻮــــــــﻤﻟا ﻰــــــــــــــــﻟإ ةرﺎــــــــــــﺷﻹﺎــــــــM

B

ةدﺎﻣ ﻊﺑاﺮﻟا ﻞـــــﺼﻔﻟا cا ادﺎﻨdـــــﺳاو ،2010 ﺔﻨـــــﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔYﺬ%ﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ "ﺔ%ﻓﺎﻔـــــﺸﻟاو حﺎـــــﺼﻓﻻا"

.بﺎﺘ;ﻟا ﻚﻟذ ﻦﻣ (1-4)

.ﻪﻠ%ﺻﺎﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ ﺔFﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا جذﻮﻤﻧ ﻪ%ﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ نوﺪﺠﺗ

)

،،،ما*ﺣﻻا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘM اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو

حﺘﻔﻟا ﻮﺑأ ﻢﺗﺎﺣ

لوأ ﺲtﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ

Disclosure and Transparency

Disclosure of Material Information Form

Date

1st May 2024

Name of the Listed

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C

Company

Markaz is pleased to announce that it signed a new

agreement with an existing major client to manage a real

Material Information

estate portfolio. The new agreement replaces a previous

agreement for managing a real estate portfolio for the same

client. The consequent net change in Markaz's AUM is

expected to increase by approximately KWD 52 mn.

Significant Effect of the

material

The impact on Markaz's management fee income is not

information on the

expected to be material.

financial

position of the Company

__________________________

Hatem Abouelfetouh

Senior Vice President

Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.

