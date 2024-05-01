DocuSign Envelope ID: B2F449F9-A557-4B9D-AA0B-DBF2364F0340
75/CMA/CCD/24 :ةرﺎﺷﻹا
2024 ﻮﻳﺎﻣ 1
)
$
،م*ﺤﻤﻟا
برﺎﺤﻤﻟا ﺰﻌﻟا ﺪ ﻋ وﺮﻤﻋ ﺪ%ﺴﻟا
حﺎﺼﻓﻻا ةرادإ ﺮﻳﺪﻣ
لﺎﻤﻟا قاﻮﺳأ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ
ﺖ:;ﻟا ﺔﻟود
،،،ﺪﻌ
&
.ع.ك.م.ش '(ﻟا ﺎﻤﻟا ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟا ﺔﻛ! -ﺔﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا :عﺿﻮﻤﻟا
?
C
@ﺎﻌﻟا بﺎﺘ;ﻟا D درو ﺎﻤE ﺔFﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا صﻮﺼﺨM ەﻼــــــــــــﻋأ ع:ــــــــــــﺿﻮــــــــﻤﻟا ﻰــــــــــــــــﻟإ ةرﺎــــــــــــﺷﻹﺎــــــــM
B
ةدﺎﻣ ﻊﺑاﺮﻟا ﻞـــــﺼﻔﻟا cا ادﺎﻨdـــــﺳاو ،2010 ﺔﻨـــــﺴﻟ 7 ﻢﻗر نﻮﻧﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔYﺬ%ﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺔﺤﺋﻼﻟا ﻦﻣ "ﺔ%ﻓﺎﻔـــــﺸﻟاو حﺎـــــﺼﻓﻻا"
.بﺎﺘ;ﻟا ﻚﻟذ ﻦﻣ (1-4)
.ﻪﻠ%ﺻﺎﻔﺗ ﻊﻣ ﺔFﻫﻮﺠﻟا تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟا ﻦﻋ حﺎﺼﻓﻻا جذﻮﻤﻧ ﻪ%ﻃ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ نوﺪﺠﺗ
)
،،،ما*ﺣﻻا ﻖﺋﺎﻓ لﻮﺒﻘM اﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗو
حﺘﻔﻟا ﻮﺑأ ﻢﺗﺎﺣ
لوأ ﺲtﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧ
Disclosure and Transparency
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Date
1st May 2024
Name of the Listed
Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C
Company
Markaz is pleased to announce that it signed a new
agreement with an existing major client to manage a real
Material Information
estate portfolio. The new agreement replaces a previous
agreement for managing a real estate portfolio for the same
client. The consequent net change in Markaz's AUM is
expected to increase by approximately KWD 52 mn.
Significant Effect of the
material
The impact on Markaz's management fee income is not
information on the
expected to be material.
financial
position of the Company
__________________________
Hatem Abouelfetouh
Senior Vice President
Note: This is a translation for ease of reference only. The binding text is the Arabic text. In case of any difference between the Arabic and the English texts, the Arabic will prevail.
