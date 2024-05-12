Kuwait Hotels Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 0.496073 million compared to KWD 0.296171 million a year ago. Revenue was KWD 1.61 million compared to KWD 1.32 million a year ago.

Net income was KWD 0.374837 million compared to KWD 0.328565 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00664 compared to KWD 0.00582 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00664 compared to KWD 0.00582 a year ago.