Kuwait International Bank KSCP is a Kuwait-based company that provides Islamic banking services and other trading activities. The Bank is organized into four segments: the Commercial and international segment covers a range of banking services and investment products to corporate customers, and provides commodity and real estate murabaha finance, Ijara and wakala facilities; the Retail segment offers a range of banking services and investment products to individual customers, as well as provides commodity and real estate murabaha finance, Ijara and wakala facilities; the Treasury, Fund Management and Institutional Banking segment comprises of liquidity management, correspondent banking, clearing, murabaha investments, exchange of deposits with banks and financial institutions, and the Investment Management segment comprises of investment in associates and other investments.

Sector Banks