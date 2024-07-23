Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries State of Kuwait
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 30 June 2024 (Unaudited)
Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
I N D E X
Page
Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
1 - 2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
6
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
7
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited)
8 - 18
