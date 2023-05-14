Advanced search
    KIB   KW0EQ0100069

KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P.

(KIB)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
0.1810 KWD   -0.55%
Kuwait International Bank K S C P : KIB announces net profit of KD 3.5 million for Q1 2023, a growth of 42%
PU
Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Interim Financial Information – First Quarter 2023
PU
Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure Q1,2023
PU
Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Interim Financial Information – First Quarter 2023

05/14/2023 | 07:37am EDT
Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries State of Kuwait

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 31 March 2023 (Unaudited)

Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

I N D E X

Page

Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

1 - 2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

6

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

7

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited)

8 - 18

Ahmed Al-Jaber Street, Sharq

Ernst & Young

Tel: +965 2295 5000

Dar Al-Awadi Complex, Floors 7 & 9

P.O. Box 20174, Safat 13062

Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners

Fax: +965 2245 6419

Kuwait

P.O. Box 74

kuwait@kw.ey.com

Tel : + 965 22408844, 22438060

18-20th Floor, Baitak Tower

ey.com/mena

Fax: + 965 22408855, 22452080

Ahmed Al Jaber Street

www.deloitte.com

Safat Square 13001, Kuwait

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. (the "Bank") and its Subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 March 2023, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended. The management of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note

2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Bank. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violation of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, and its Executive Regulations, as amended, or of the Bank's Memorandum of Incorporation and the Articles of Association, as amended, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2023 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P. (CONTINUED)

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements (continued)

We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violation of the provisions of Law No. 32 of 1968, as amended, concerning currency, the Central Bank of Kuwait and the organisation of banking business, and its related regulations, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2023 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.

BADER A. AL-ABDULJADER

BADER A. AL-WAZZAN

LICENCE NO. 207 A

LICENCE NO. 62A

EY

DELOITTE & TOUCHE

AL AIBAN, AL OSAIMI & PARTNRS

AL-WAZZAN & CO.

Kuwait, 11 May 2023

2

Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Period ended 31 March 2023

KD 000's

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

Notes

2023

2022

Financing income

38,717

21,314

Finance costs and estimated distribution to depositors

3

(29,411)

(9,374)

───────

───────

Net financing income

9,306

11,940

Fees and commission income

3,190

3,059

Net gain from foreign exchange

251

281

Investment income

4,169

569

Other income

252

185

───────

───────

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

17,168

16,034

───────

───────

Staff costs

(5,591)

(6,077)

General and administrative expenses

(3,471)

(3,131)

Depreciation

(1,668)

(1,095)

───────

───────

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

(10,730)

(10,303)

───────

───────

Profit from operations before provisions and impairment losses

6,438

5,731

Provisions and impairment losses

4

(2,746)

(3,038)

───────

───────

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

3,692

2,693

Provision for:

───────

───────

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)

(33)

(23)

National Labor Support Tax (NLST)

(105)

(72)

Zakat

(29)

(29)

───────

───────

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

3,525

2,569

═══════

═══════

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Bank

3,474

2,450

Non-controlling interests

51

119

───────

───────

3,525

2,569

═══════

═══════

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Bank

5

3.15 fils

2.22 fils

═══════

═══════

The accompanying notes from 1 to 17 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

3

Disclaimer

Kuwait International Bank KSC published this content on 14 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
