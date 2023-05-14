Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Interim Financial Information – First Quarter 2023
Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries State of Kuwait
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 31 March 2023 (Unaudited)
Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
I N D E X
Page
Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
1 - 2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
6
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
7
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited)
8 - 18
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. (the "Bank") and its Subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 March 2023, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended. The management of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note
2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Bank. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violation of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, and its Executive Regulations, as amended, or of the Bank's Memorandum of Incorporation and the Articles of Association, as amended, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2023 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P. (CONTINUED)
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements (continued)
We further report that, during the course of our review, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violation of the provisions of Law No. 32 of 1968, as amended, concerning currency, the Central Bank of Kuwait and the organisation of banking business, and its related regulations, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2023 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.
BADER A. AL-ABDULJADER
BADER A. AL-WAZZAN
LICENCE NO. 207 A
LICENCE NO. 62A
EY
DELOITTE & TOUCHE
AL AIBAN, AL OSAIMI & PARTNRS
AL-WAZZAN & CO.
Kuwait, 11 May 2023
2
Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. and its Subsidiaries
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Period ended 31 March 2023
KD 000's
Three months ended
31 March
31 March
Notes
2023
2022
Financing income
38,717
21,314
Finance costs and estimated distribution to depositors
3
(29,411)
(9,374)
───────
───────
Net financing income
9,306
11,940
Fees and commission income
3,190
3,059
Net gain from foreign exchange
251
281
Investment income
4,169
569
Other income
252
185
───────
───────
TOTAL OPERATING INCOME
17,168
16,034
───────
───────
Staff costs
(5,591)
(6,077)
General and administrative expenses
(3,471)
(3,131)
Depreciation
(1,668)
(1,095)
───────
───────
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(10,730)
(10,303)
───────
───────
Profit from operations before provisions and impairment losses
6,438
5,731
Provisions and impairment losses
4
(2,746)
(3,038)
───────
───────
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
3,692
2,693
Provision for:
───────
───────
Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)
(33)
(23)
National Labor Support Tax (NLST)
(105)
(72)
Zakat
(29)
(29)
───────
───────
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
3,525
2,569
═══════
═══════
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Bank
3,474
2,450
Non-controlling interests
51
119
───────
───────
3,525
2,569
═══════
═══════
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Bank
5
3.15 fils
2.22 fils
═══════
═══════
The accompanying notes from 1 to 17 form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
