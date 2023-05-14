Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Interim Financial Information – First Quarter 2023

Ahmed Al-Jaber Street, Sharq Ernst & Young Tel: +965 2295 5000 Dar Al-Awadi Complex, Floors 7 & 9 P.O. Box 20174, Safat 13062 Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners Fax: +965 2245 6419 Kuwait P.O. Box 74 kuwait@kw.ey.com Tel : + 965 22408844, 22438060 18-20th Floor, Baitak Tower ey.com/mena Fax: + 965 22408855, 22452080 Ahmed Al Jaber Street www.deloitte.com Safat Square 13001, Kuwait

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P. (the "Bank") and its Subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 31 March 2023, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended. The management of the Bank is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note

2. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of presentation set out in Note 2.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Bank. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violation of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, and its Executive Regulations, as amended, or of the Bank's Memorandum of Incorporation and the Articles of Association, as amended, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2023 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Bank or on its financial position.