Kuwait, 24 June 2023:

In the lead-up to the Eid Al Adha holiday, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced that it would continue to provide Eidiya services across its branches in Kuwait. These services are part of the Bank's ongoing efforts to celebrate all holidays and special occasions with the community in which it operates while providing diversified offerings for a unique banking experience. It also comes within the framework of its participation in the Central Bank of Kuwait's Eidity campaign, launched in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

Commenting on the initiative, Faisal Al-Shuwaired, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: "Inspired and driven by our slogan, 'Bank for Life,' we continue to provide Eidiya services during specific celebratory times as part of our persistent efforts to offer the best banking solutions to our customers that suit their modern lifestyles. Providing Eidiya notes across all KIB branches will allow us to celebrate Eid Al Adha with our esteemed customers and help meet their needs."

Al-Shuwaired noted that KIB customers would be able to obtain Eidiya in all note denominations with complete ease, including KD 1, 5, 10, and 20. He added that the public had gladly welcomed the Eidity initiative during previous Eid holidays, as citizens rushed to distribute cash gifts to eager children waiting to enjoy the happy occasion as part of a centuries-old tradition.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Shuwaired highlighted that driven by the Bank's deep-rooted belief in the importance of offering customers targeted services suited to their needs, the Eidiya services are in line with the Bank's continuous efforts to provide an enriching experience to diverse segments, in step with their modern lifestyle to exceed their expectations.