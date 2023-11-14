Kuwait, … October 2023: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced a strategic partnership agreement with Marina Home, as part of its continuous commitment to providing top-tier financing deals on products and services while elevating the customer experience. The new collaboration will offer customers from both parties flexible and exclusive financing deals with long-term credit facilities.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, Head of the Central Sales Unit - Retail at KIB, said: "KIB understands that buying furniture can be a significant investment. We are excited to collaborate with Marina Home to provide our customers with more convenient financing solutions. From now on, customers seeking to furnish their homes with style and comfort will have the opportunity to take advantage of our flexible financing offers to make the process more seamless."

Al-Shammari added: "KIB brings a wealth of experience in providing secure and customer-centric financial solutions. The financing offer comes with several benefits, including easy and flexible monthly payments, and convenient grace periods. More importantly, the offers provided through the new partnership are a continuation of KIB's 'Best' financing program; the strongest program of its kind in Kuwait that aligns with customers' ever-evolving needs and aspirations."

Under the partnership, KIB customers can receive easy financing for a duration of up to 5 years. Customers wishing to shop from Marina Home will have the opportunity to access a financing package, offering a range from KD 300 to KD 25,000, with a maximum duration of up to 60 months.

To add more ease to the process, customers can make use of the financing offer by applying through KIB's innovative digital platform, PayTally, which offers a wide range of services and products provided by the Bank's retail and service partners. In addition, they can easily track their submitted requests. Customers can also visit Marina Home, get in touch with the Bank's call center, or pass by one of its many branches across the country to benefit from the offer.

It is worth noting that KIB spares no effort in establishing long-term relationships and partnerships that serve its customers' needs and meet their expectations, as it continues to live up to its slogan, 'Bank for Life'. These partnerships aim to achieve the Bank's main goals geared towards elevating its financing services and providing more comprehensive, integrated offers that suit customers' modern lifestyles.