Kuwait, 22 July 2023:

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) launched its brand-new real estate digital platform, dedicated to its customers interested in owning, selling, and renting real estate. The platform, KIB Aqari, is supported by a property appraisal service being launched digitally for the first time in Kuwait. This step comes as part of KIB's commitment to keep pace with the latest digital innovations and its expansion strategy for e-banking services. The Bank constantly aims to provide an unprecedented experience for its customers, to save them time and effort, and to meet their business needs smoothly and safely.

Commenting on the launch, Fahad Al Saleh, Manager of the Real Estate Advisory Division and the Product Development and Support Division (PDSD) at KIB's Real Estate Department, said: "Today we witness a quantum leap to an advanced stage in the world of specialized digital banking services and products. KIB has always been proactive in leading this field by constantly developing and innovating to keep pace with developments in the banking sector within the process of digital transformation. The Bank is also always keen to provide the latest banking technologies that meet the aspirations and needs of customers in different ways while ensuring safety. Through this new launch, KIB has proven its ability to exceed all expectations and accomplish a new achievement that is in line with its culture of progress and moving towards a future of sustainable development."

Al Saleh added that the new KIB Aqari platform will be a one-stop destination for all real estate needs. The platform is designed to enable customers to enjoy a wide range of distinguished real estate services and solutions, on top of which is the property appraisal service. This service, which is being launched digitally for the first time in Kuwait, will allow platform users to track property appraisal requests and validate appraisals using a QR code. KIB Aqari also offers numerous other advantages for real estate management, starting with the automated rent collection service, all the way to the ability to track the status of late and overdue rent payments, along with many other features that ensure the convenience of customers.

It is worth noting that KIB always strives to provide an advanced digital banking experience that suits the lifestyle of its customers. The Bank continues its journey of innovation and change through its new strategy that focuses on providing a more advanced and luxurious experience to its customers, rooted in its main slogan 'Bank for Life'.