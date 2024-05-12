DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by KIB (Kuwait International Bank KSCP) (the "Bank"), is strictly confidential and is being furnished to each recipient solely for its own information. It may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person, and it may not be published anywhere, in whole or in part, for any purpose. It is expressly forbidden to disclose the information in this presentation to any other person.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to, and no responsibility, liability or duty of care is or will be accepted by the Bank and affiliated persons, or any directors, partners, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents of the Bank ("Relevant Persons") as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of this presentation or any information herein. Accordingly, none of the Bank or any Relevant Persons shall be liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage suffered by any person as a result of relying on the accuracy of any information or any statement in this presentation or any errors or omissions in this presentation. No responsibility, liability or duty of care is or will be accepted by the Bank or any Relevant Persons for providing the recipient with access to any additional information, updating this presentation or correcting any inaccuracies herein which may become apparent.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation has been prepared by KIB and is subject to the applicable laws and regulations in the State of Kuwait. It is for information purposes only and it shall not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person without obtaining KIB's prior written consent. It does not and shall not constitute either an offer to purchase or buy or a solicitation to purchase or buy or an offer to sell or exchange or a solicitation to sell or exchange any securities of KIB. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract, commitment or advice whatsoever. This Presentation must be read in conjunction with all other publicly available information. To the maximum extent permitted by law, KIB and its directors, employees, agents, consultants, affiliates and subsidiaries expressly exclude all liability and responsibility for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, the information contained in this presentation or the website whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. Neither KIB nor any of its directors, employees, agents, consultants, affiliates, or subsidiaries warrant or represent the correctness, accurateness or completeness of the information provided herein. This document is not to be relied upon in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice. Each recipient hereof shall be responsible for conducting its own investigation and analysis of the information contained herein and shall familiarize and acquaint itself with, and adhere to, the applicable local legislations. Except where otherwise expressly indicated herein, this presentation contains time-sensitive information which is based on currently available information to KIB as of the date stated or, if no date is stated, as of the date of this preparation and accordingly does not guarantee specific future results, performances or achievements. The information and the opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. None of KIB/its subsidiaries or affiliates assume any obligation to update or otherwise revise any such information to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or circumstances existing or changes occurring after the date hereof.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements included or incorporated by reference in this presentation, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on KIB's current expectations, predictions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance, achievements or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of KIB may differ materially or adversely from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. In addition, even if KIB's results of operations, financial condition and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with forward-looking statements contained herein, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. KIB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Past results are not indicative of future performance.

This presentation contains certain data based on internal management estimates, which may have not been independently verified by a third party. Information has been obtained from various sources and are provided to assist the recipient in the evaluation of matters described herein. They may be based on subjective assessments, adjustments and assumptions and may use one among alternative methodologies that produce different results and to the extent they are based on historical information, they should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future performance.