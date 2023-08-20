2Q/ 1H 2023 KIB - Earnings Call

solutions, enabling customers to digitally manage their transactions and control their financial operations. Our aim is to develop innovative products and services that cater to the needs of retail and corporate customers, as well as tailored solutions for SMEs and entrepreneurs. This aligns with our commitment to improving cost structures, enhancing profitability, achieving sustainable growth, and strengthening our shareholders' rights.

During June 2023, KIB successfully concluded its capital increase by a rights issuance of KD 60 million, with oversubscription reaching 687%. This has boosted the bank's regulatory capital, capital ratios and will support our future growth aspirations in line with strategy.

Moving to our results for the first half of 2023;

KIB's renewed focus and efforts towards digital transformation and customer centric initiatives, has helped to achieve better results during the first half of the year.

KIB reported net profit attributable to shareholders of almost KD 6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2023 compared to KD 3.2 million in first half ended 30 June 2022, an increase of 88%. This was supported by higher operating income and partially offset by increase in operating expenses compared to similar period last year.

Profit from operations improved to 6.3 million dinars compared to 3.4 million dinars in 1H 2022, an increase of 87%.

Customer deposits decreased by 402 million KD to reach almost 1.9 billion KD a degrowth of 18% compared to 30 June 2022.

I would like to conclude my short briefing, and hand over to Ajai to take you through our financial results in detail and answer any questions that you may have.

Thank you very much.