Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference – 1Q'2023
05/16/2023 | 08:03am EDT
1Q 2023 Kuwait International Bank KSCP - Earnings Call
Edited transcript of KIB's earnings call conducted on Monday, 15 May 2023 at 14:00 (Kuwait) and 12:00 (London - UK)
Corporate Participants:
Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen
Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Ajai Thomas
General Manager - Financial Control & Planning/ CFO
Mr. Abdullah Alasouse
Assistant General Manager - Financial Control & Planning
Host:
Ms. Ahmad El-Shazly
EFG Hermes
1Q 2023 KIB - Earnings Call
Ahmad El-Shazly
Good morning and good afternoon everyone, thank you for
joining with us today.
This is Ahmad from EFG Hermes, I am pleased to welcome you to
KIB's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast.
I have with me here today Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, Vice
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ajai Thomas, General
Manager Financial Control and Planning/Chief Financial Officer
and Mr. Abdullah Al Asouse, Assistant General Manager Financial
Control and Planning.
I will now turn the call over to Abdullah, without further delay.
Abdullah Al Asouse
Thank you, Ahmad, Good morning and good afternoon
everyone.
Please allow me to start this call today by reading a brief
disclaimer while full disclaimer is available to read on the screens
in front of you.
Disclaimer: Statements included or incorporated by reference in
this presentation, other than statements or characterizations of
historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-
looking statements are based on KIB's current expectations,
predictions and estimates and are not guarantees of future
performance, achievements or results.
This presentation contains certain data based on internal
management estimates, which may have not been
independently verified by a third party.
1 | P a g e
1Q 2023 KIB - Earnings Call
In addition to the disclaimer I have just read, I request you all to read the full disclaimer text on slide #2 of our presentation.
Allow me to go through the format for today's call:
Our Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, will brief upon strategy update and first quarter financial performance for 2023 followed by Ajai, our CFO, who will take you through with the presentation pack for the financial review in detail.
After concluding the presentation, we will address your questions received through webcast platform. As the case may be, we will make every effort to answer the questions received. However, if any questions are left unanswered due to time constraints, or for any follow up questions that you might have, please feel free to contact us through the KIB's Investor relations email address, which you can find on our website or on the last page of the presentation pack.
The presentation pack is also available for download from KIB website and will also be published through Boursa Kuwait.
Now, handing over the call to KIB's Vice chairman & CEO - Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen.
2 | P a g e
1Q 2023 KIB - Earnings Call
Raed Bukhamseen
Thank you, Abdullah, Good morning and good afternoon,
everyone.
Thank you for joining.
I'm pleased to welcome all the participants to our earnings call
to elaborate on the financial performance for the first quarter of
2023.
The uncertainties in the global economy prevail. However, the
GCC is better placed to withstand risks facing the region.
On the strategic level, we have continued our short-term efforts
to upgrade more of our systems and develop our infrastructure to
enhance our digital capabilities and operation efficiency. In
addition, we have launched a range of services and continue
working on a set of strategic initiatives to increase and diversify
the value propositions offered to our customers.
For the long term, our concentration lies in cultivating a resilient
and streamlined business model administered by national
experts, embracing an innovative work environment that
capitalizes on digitization across all facets, supported by a strong
infrastructure, and is capable of adapting to market fluctuations
and evolving customer demands. Furthermore, we aim to
develop innovative products and services tailored to
accommodate retail and corporate customers and bespoke
solutions for SMEs and entrepreneurs in alignment with their
distinct requirements. All while improving cost structures to
enhance profitability, achieve sustainable growth, and
Kuwait International Bank KSC published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 12:02:01 UTC.