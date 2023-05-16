Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Kuwait International Bank K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIB   KW0EQ0100069

KUWAIT INTERNATIONAL BANK K.S.C.P.

(KIB)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-14
0.1760 KWD   -1.68%
08:03aKuwait International Bank K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference – 1Q'2023
PU
05/15Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Investor Presentation – 1Q 2023
PU
05/14Kuwait International Bank K S C P : KIB announces net profit of KD 3.5 million for Q1 2023, a growth of 42%
PU
Kuwait International Bank K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference – 1Q'2023

05/16/2023 | 08:03am EDT
1Q 2023 Kuwait International Bank KSCP - Earnings Call

Edited transcript of KIB's earnings call conducted on Monday, 15 May 2023 at 14:00 (Kuwait) and 12:00 (London - UK)

Corporate Participants:

Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ajai Thomas

General Manager - Financial Control & Planning/ CFO

Mr. Abdullah Alasouse

Assistant General Manager - Financial Control & Planning

Host:

Ms. Ahmad El-Shazly

EFG Hermes

1Q 2023 KIB - Earnings Call

Ahmad El-Shazly

Good morning and good afternoon everyone, thank you for

joining with us today.

This is Ahmad from EFG Hermes, I am pleased to welcome you to

KIB's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast.

I have with me here today Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, Vice

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ajai Thomas, General

Manager Financial Control and Planning/Chief Financial Officer

and Mr. Abdullah Al Asouse, Assistant General Manager Financial

Control and Planning.

I will now turn the call over to Abdullah, without further delay.

Abdullah Al Asouse

Thank you, Ahmad, Good morning and good afternoon

everyone.

Please allow me to start this call today by reading a brief

disclaimer while full disclaimer is available to read on the screens

in front of you.

Disclaimer: Statements included or incorporated by reference in

this presentation, other than statements or characterizations of

historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-

looking statements are based on KIB's current expectations,

predictions and estimates and are not guarantees of future

performance, achievements or results.

This presentation contains certain data based on internal

management estimates, which may have not been

independently verified by a third party.

1 | P a g e

1Q 2023 KIB - Earnings Call

In addition to the disclaimer I have just read, I request you all to read the full disclaimer text on slide #2 of our presentation.

Allow me to go through the format for today's call:

Our Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen, will brief upon strategy update and first quarter financial performance for 2023 followed by Ajai, our CFO, who will take you through with the presentation pack for the financial review in detail.

After concluding the presentation, we will address your questions received through webcast platform. As the case may be, we will make every effort to answer the questions received. However, if any questions are left unanswered due to time constraints, or for any follow up questions that you might have, please feel free to contact us through the KIB's Investor relations email address, which you can find on our website or on the last page of the presentation pack.

The presentation pack is also available for download from KIB website and will also be published through Boursa Kuwait.

Now, handing over the call to KIB's Vice chairman & CEO - Mr. Raed Jawad Bukhamseen.

2 | P a g e

1Q 2023 KIB - Earnings Call

Raed Bukhamseen

Thank you, Abdullah, Good morning and good afternoon,

everyone.

Thank you for joining.

I'm pleased to welcome all the participants to our earnings call

to elaborate on the financial performance for the first quarter of

2023.

The uncertainties in the global economy prevail. However, the

GCC is better placed to withstand risks facing the region.

On the strategic level, we have continued our short-term efforts

to upgrade more of our systems and develop our infrastructure to

enhance our digital capabilities and operation efficiency. In

addition, we have launched a range of services and continue

working on a set of strategic initiatives to increase and diversify

the value propositions offered to our customers.

For the long term, our concentration lies in cultivating a resilient

and streamlined business model administered by national

experts, embracing an innovative work environment that

capitalizes on digitization across all facets, supported by a strong

infrastructure, and is capable of adapting to market fluctuations

and evolving customer demands. Furthermore, we aim to

develop innovative products and services tailored to

accommodate retail and corporate customers and bespoke

solutions for SMEs and entrepreneurs in alignment with their

distinct requirements. All while improving cost structures to

enhance profitability, achieve sustainable growth, and

strengthen our shareholders' rights.

3 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Kuwait International Bank KSC published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
