Kuwait Investment K S C P : Monthly Information for AI Raed Investment Fund as of 31 05 2024
June 06, 2024 at 03:18 am EDT
Updated As of
Fund Name
Name of Fund Manager
Fund Type
Type of Investment
Legal Structure
Fund Board Members
Currency
Fund Objectives
Name of Index
Type of Index
Fund Inception Date
Fund Period
The Current Capital of Fund
Fund's Net Assets
The Net unit value of Fund
Min. Sub.& Red. by the Fund's unit holders
Max. Sub. & Red.
by
the
Fund's unit holders
Sub. And Red. Periods
Sub. Commission
Red. Commission
Early Red. Commission
1. Main Information
31/5/2024
AI-Raed Investment Fund
Kuwait Investment Company
Investment Equity
Traditional
Open-ended
I.
Emad Ahmad Ali Tifouni
2.
Abdullah Sulaiman Mohammed Alnasrallah
3.
Hamad Mohammed YousefAIRoudhan
4.
Yousef Bader Ahmad AISarawi
KWD
The Fund will seek high returns for investors by investing primarily in equity securities of Kuwaiti and Non-Kuwaiti companies listed on BOURSA KUWAIT and Investment Funds. The Fund may also invest available cash in money market instruments and financial securities that are in compliance with the Fund's articles of association in addition to investing in private placements (Pre-lPOs).
S&P Kuwait Domestic Liquid Capped
Benchmark
20/6/200 I
Ten years, renewable for similar periods after the Authority's approval.
Kuwait Investment Company KPSC is a Kuwait-based company, which is engaged in the provision of investment services. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into the following business segments: Investment Trading, which consists of securities trading and investment activities; Treasury, which consists of foreign exchange contracts and money market activities; Asset Management, which consists of investment portfolio activities, and Other Operations, which includes lending, real estate, property rental, brokerage and other management activities. The Company is also active in underwriting bonds and certificates of deposit issues, time deposits acceptance and placement with financial institutions, holding international and regional exhibitions, portfolio management for clients, and maritime transport.