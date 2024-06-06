--

Fund Name

Name of Fund Manager

Fund Type

Type of Investment

Legal Structure

Fund Board Members

Currency

Fund Objectives

Name of Index

Type of Index

Fund Inception Date

Fund Period

The Current Capital of Fund

Fund's Net Assets

The Net unit value of Fund

Min. Sub.& Red. by the Fund's unit holders

Max. Sub. & Red.

by

the

Fund's unit holders

Sub. And Red. Periods

Sub. Commission

Red. Commission

Early Red. Commission

1. Main Information

31/5/2024

AI-Raed Investment Fund

Kuwait Investment Company

Investment Equity

Traditional

Open-ended

I.

Emad Ahmad Ali Tifouni

2.

Abdullah Sulaiman Mohammed Alnasrallah

3.

Hamad Mohammed YousefAIRoudhan

4.

Yousef Bader Ahmad AISarawi

KWD

The Fund will seek high returns for investors by investing primarily in equity securities of Kuwaiti and Non-Kuwaiti companies listed on BOURSA KUWAIT and Investment Funds. The Fund may also invest available cash in money market instruments and financial securities that are in compliance with the Fund's articles of association in addition to investing in private placements (Pre-lPOs).

S&P Kuwait Domestic Liquid Capped

Benchmark

20/6/200 I

Ten years, renewable for similar periods after the Authority's approval.

132,537,026 Unit

KD 167,180,037.290

KD 1.261

Subscription: 500 Unit

Redemption: Nill

Subscription: 90% of the issued units

Redemption: Nill

Weekly

-

-

-

