Kuwait Investment Company KPSC is a Kuwait-based company, which is engaged in the provision of investment services. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into the following business segments: Investment Trading, which consists of securities trading and investment activities; Treasury, which consists of foreign exchange contracts and money market activities; Asset Management, which consists of investment portfolio activities, and Other Operations, which includes lending, real estate, property rental, brokerage and other management activities. The Company is also active in underwriting bonds and certificates of deposit issues, time deposits acceptance and placement with financial institutions, holding international and regional exhibitions, portfolio management for clients, and maritime transport.

