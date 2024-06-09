S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T
2023
Table of Contents
About this Report
4
Sustainability Highlight 2023
5
Message from the Chairman
6
Message from the CEO
8
Overview of KIC
10
KIC's Best Services
11
Business Strategy
12
Financial Performance
13
Materiality
14
Stakeholder Map
15
Materiality Topics
16
Reporting on KIC's Material Topics
17
Responsible Governance
17
Governance Structure
18
Board of Directors
20
Conflict of Interest
21
Compliance
21
Diversity and Inclusion
22
Employees by Numbers
22
Equal Pay
24
Fair Recruitment
24
Parental Leave
25
Grievance Mechanisms
25
Learning and Development
26
Training Programs
27
Career Development
28
Employee Satisfaction
29
Sustainable Investment and Stewardship
30
Equity Investments
30
Real Estate Investments
30
Portfolio Management
32
ESG Risk Management
33
Innovation and Technology
33
Community Engagement
36
Local Contribution & Volunteering
38
Employee Engagement
40
Tackling Climate Change
44
Supply Chain Management
46
GRI Content Index
47
About this Report
Sustainability Highlights 2023
This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards. The GRI Standards, first published in 2015, are globally the most applied standards to report on non-financial performance. The GRI Standards enable an organization to publicly disclose its sustainability impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights and how the organization manages these impacts. Sustainability reporting, among other benefits, enhances transparency and increases organizational accountability.
Reporting Period and Frequency
The information stated in Kuwait Investment Company's (KIC) first Sustainability Report covers the year 2023 (January 1st to December 31st). Relevant data from the two previous years has been included for comparability. Non-financial reporting is intended to be published from this year on, on an annual basis.
Scope
The 2023 Sustainability Report covers the performance of KIC only and specifies when information about subsidiaries or portfolio companies is stated.
Since its establishment, the company's headquarters reside in Kuwait City. Although managed from Kuwait, the company has through its investment activities, an international reach.
Contact
For any feedback or questions about this report, please contact:
Abdullah M. AbulQassim | Assistant Vice President
Investor Relations Unit | Dir: (+965) 22967337 | Tel: (+965) 1888852
External Assurance
KIC's Sustainability Report has not been assured by a third-party provider. However, internal stakeholders have reviewed and approved the accuracy of the non-financial disclosures. The consolidated financial statements have undergone an independent audit conducted by the auditor firm RSM Albazie & Co. and have been approved by the Board of Directors.
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
ECONOMIC
355,799kg of CO2e across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.
16.7
training hours on average
0 incidents of corruption.
70% revenue generation in Kuwait.
Significant reduction
of paper waste.
34% of employees have worked for the company for
15+ years.
1 Female board member.
Revenue growth of 32.1%.
Employee awareness session on environmental topics.
Established the young talent group "Diwaniya".
Implementation of PAM solution for improved cyber security.
Profit of
10.34M KWD.
Dr. Yousef Mohammed Abdullah Alali
Chairman
Message from the Chairman
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am welcoming you to KIC's first Sustainability Report for the year 2023. The report was drafted in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards; the most recognized and applied standards for non-financial disclosure globally. Our participation in this pivotal moment reflects our dedication to international sustainability frameworks and shows our support for homogenizing the global reporting language.
The world is facing a global climate crisis where human activity is pushing Earth to the brink of a dangerous climate tipping point. Across the world, we are already seeing the impacts of extreme weather conditions and irreversible damage to our natural resources. Additionally, socio-economic conflicts and economic instabilities are massively impacting financial markets. These trends do not only affect the investment industry worldwide but also markets in the State of Kuwait. To navigate through these uncertainties, we see it as our duty to act as a responsible partner for our stakeholders and integrate the topic of sustainability at the core of our business activities.
As a publicly listed company, we are welcoming the efforts by Boursa Kuwait that encourage companies to disclose their non-financial performance. This initiative aligns with our corporate vision to support the economic development of the country, which we have upheld since KIC's foundation in 1961. Embarking on our sustainability journey is a key milestone that demonstrates our corporate efforts to align with the national vision of Kuwait, aiming to transform the country into a financial, cultural, and institutional leader in the region by 2035.
As an investment company, we are aware that our largest impact on the economy, the environment, and society is through the allocation of our capital. We therefore advocate for engagement and collaboration on sustainability topics in the industry, our portfolio companies, and amongst partners across the value chain. Only if we act collectively, we can transition to a prosperous future and secure long-term business continuity.
We recognize that this report is just the starting point on our sustainability journey, and we must continue to integrate sustainability at the core of our business strategy. However, we see this step as a catalyst for creating scalable economic, environmental, and social value in the region and setting a benchmarking example for peers to follow. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and lead by example, leveraging our expertise and resources to drive positive change and create shared value.
I would like to use this opportunity to thank our leadership and His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmadal-Jaberal-Sabah - may God protect you -, for his visionary approach and his role in driving a prosperous local economy. I also extend my gratitude to all members of staff and our partners for their commitment to producing this Report.
Dr. Yousef Mohammed Abdullah Alali
Chairman
Fawaz Sulaiman Al-Ahmad
Chief Executive Officer
Message from the CEO
Dear Team,
I am delighted to present our first Sustainability Report, a milestone that reflects our commitment to responsible business practices and environmental stewardship. This report marks the culmination of efforts to collect, analyze, and reflect upon data that was previously uncollected, allowing us to gain a deeper understanding of our organization's impact on the environment and society.
For the first time, we are providing comprehensive insights into our non-financial performance, showcasing our dedication to transparency and accountability. Through detailed data collection and analysis, we have been able to identify environmental and social challenges and opportunities, enabling us to take proactive steps towards a more sustainable future.
One of the most significant achievements during the reporting period is our newfound awareness across the organization regarding sustainability issues. From the boardroom to the operational teams, there is a shared understanding of the importance of integrating sustainability into every aspect of our business.
In terms of environmental impact, we've collected, for the first time, data on our Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, providing us with valuable insights into our carbon footprint. This data serves as a foundation for our continued efforts to minimize our environmental impact and reduce emissions. Socially, significant achievements during the reporting period were our volunteering hours, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Furthermore, our governance practices have remained steadfast in upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity. I am pleased to report that we have had no incidents of corruption, underscoring our unwavering commitment to conducting business with honesty and accountability.
As we reflect on our journey thus far, our commitment to sustainability is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage. By embracing sustainable practices, we are not only minimizing risks but also fostering long-term resilience while creating value for our internal and external stakeholders. Integrating ESG into our investment practices will, further, improve long-term liquidity, enhance its reputation, and put KIC in a better position overall.
Looking ahead, we recognize that our sustainability journey is ongoing, and there is still much work to be done. We remain committed to improving, understanding our impact, and collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to drive meaningful progress.
Thank you for your ongoing support and commitment to our shared sustainability goals.
Warm regards,
Fawaz Sulaiman Al-Ahmad
Chief Executive Officer
Overview of KIC
Kuwait Investment Company (KIC) was established in 1961 as the first investment company in Kuwait and the region. Its creation came in the context of the rising development of the State of Kuwait during the second half of the Twentieth Century. Since its inception, KIC has played a vital role in supporting the economy of the State of Kuwait, as one of the pioneering national companies on both the local and regional levels.
The inception of KIC in the early 1960s coincided with Kuwait's independence, symbolizing an early commitment by political and economic leaders to support the country's economic development. From then on, KIC aimed to set new standards in the investment industry of Kuwait. It successfully established itself as a strong partner, adhering to the highest international professional standards.
KIC quickly earned recognition as a visionary for the country, contributing significantly to the national economy's growth and development. After over fifty years of operation, KIC pioneered methodologies and traditions that left a lasting impact on local and regional investment practices. Despite facing crises and economic challenges throughout the years, KIC's resilience, built upon solid foundations, allowed it to adapt and thrive, remaining aligned with the direction of the national economy.
KIC was honored as the "Best Investment Firm" of 2023 by the International Finance Magazine, affirming its longstanding reputation and expertise since its establishment. The award recognizes not only past achievements but also anticipates KIC's ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in investments. Over its more than six-decade journey, KIC has undergone strategic restructuring, maintaining its position as a prominent player in the investment sector. Looking ahead, the organization aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities, sustainably expand its global presence, and prioritize ethical business practices to ensure continued success in the dynamic investment landscape.
KIC's Best Services
KIC engages in a range of investment and financial activities in multiple local, regional, and international markets. The set of investment and financial products are offered to clients based locally in Kuwait, and internationally. KIC's specialized teams have a high level of professionalism and vast experience in the field and can therefore attain the best operational results for the shareholders and clients. KIC is the only investment company in the region that holds a banking license which allows them to take deposits from clients. KIC's investment activities services include:
Portfolio Management
The Local & Arab Fund & Portfolio Management Department offers Local/Regional Asset Management Services for institutions and individuals in Kuwait and the GCC States. The investment professionals provide solutions to clients that cover the full range of asset classes, including equity and fixed income.
Fund Management
The Fund Management Department offers a range of investment products based on foundational principles and global indicators. The Department launched a package of local and regional mutual funds invested across various asset categories.
Direct Investment
The Direct Investment Department is responsible for KIC's proprietary investments and manages and monitors a diversified portfolio of mid to long-term direct investments, primarily in the MENA region.
Treasury
Treasury utilizes and invests resources for the benefit of the company in the Local and International markets. It manages the daily cash flow and is also responsible for monitoring and managing the Assets and Liabilities of the company, Foreign Exchange Trading, and investing in the Bond and Sukuk market. Treasury provides a wide range of services to its clients, including Money Market and Foreign Exchange.
Online Trading
KIC is continuously developing its products and service offerings and is sure to adopt the latest technology, as digital development is a key driver for business success. To serve its vision to become a regional financial hub and a one-stop shop to comprehensively cover the financial needs of its clients, KIC established KIC Trade. The online trading platform facilitates trading in multi-markets through multi-products using multi-currencies.
Business Strategy
Comprehensive
Corporate Strategy
A strategy designed for the long term, focusing on four core growth initiatives.
Broader
Customer Franchise
Expand our customer franchise by introducing programs that encourage stronger connections and loyalty within target market segments.
Commercial
Real Estate Development
Introducing a new anchor product in the commercial real estate sector, designed to capitalize on emerging opportunities and diversify revenue streams.
Legacy
Assets Optimization
Maximizing the value of retired legacy assets is a key strategic priority.
Additionally, as part of the strategy, there is a focus on enhancing product offerings by launching an online platform, thereby meeting the evolving needs of customers in today's digital landscape. As of the end of 2021, the strategy underwent a thorough review marking the beginning of its implementation. Now, in the third year of execution, significant progress has been made towards the objectives. KIC is currently in the final phase of achieving strategic goals and objectives, with a focus on delivering tangible results that align with the overarching vision for sustained success.
Financial Performance
In terms of assets, equity, and profitability, KIC has evaluated its financial position as being very strong. Results for the reporting year are as follows:
As of 31.12.2023
2021
2022
2023
Revenue
43.815m KWD
20.161m KWD
27.870m KWD
Expenses
13.516m KWD
16.534m KWD
17.070m KWD
Profit
28.836m KWD
3.545m KWD
10.342m KWD
70% of the stated revenue is generated from Kuwait, 4% from the larger GCC region, and 4% from other countries in the MENA region. KIC does not have an explicit tax strategy in place as the organization is only subject to Zakat payments and payments to the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences (NLST), which are set at 1% and 2.5% of annual net profit before the Board of Director's remuneration, respectively.
Memberships Associations
Union Of Investment Companies (UIC)
UIC, a non-profit organization, unites professionals in the investment and financial service sectors to foster development, build capacity, and advocate for the leading standards on topics most relevant within the industry. Membership in UIC allows KIC to access a platform for collaboration, share best practices, and stay informed on ethical investment guidelines. These ultimately direct and influence responsible investment decisions.
Materiality
KIC follows GRI's definition of "Material Topics" - topics that represent the organization's most significant impacts on the economy, environment, and people (including impacts on their human rights). In 2023, the organization carried out a four-step process to determine its key topics:
Define the internal and external stakeholders and assess their relationship with KIC.
Conduct research on the financial and investment industry, including trends, opportunities, and regulations, helping to understand where KIC is standing regarding sustainability performance.
Compare with regional and international peers as well as international sustainability standards like SASB and the SDGs to identify the main ESG topics.
Engage with external and internal stakeholders through:
- Surveys
• Qualitative engagements
• Qualitative and numeric data collection
The Materiality Analysis allowed KIC to publish its updated stakeholder map and its material topics for 2023, visualized in a materiality matrix. Details on both are found below:
Stakeholder Map
Stakeholder Group
Engagement Types
Key Topics of Discussion
Quarterly BoD Meetings and monthly
Strategic oversight, financial
Board of Directors
and non-financial performance,
monitoring of financials.
governance.
NA L
Daily collaboration through online and in-
Strategic planning, financial
ER
Executive Management
and non-financial performance,
person interactions.
shareholder protection.
I N T
Top Management and
Dedicated investment manager, and
Financial and non-financial
BoD of Subsidiaries and
performance, oversight, and
quarterly board meetings.
Associations
compliance.
Subject to the laws of the state's
regulatory authorities (Central Bank of
Kuwait, Capital Market Authority, and
Kuwait Stock Exchange)
As a listed company, financials are
National laws and regulations,
Government and Regulators
governance and compliance, policies,
published at Boursa Kuwait.
and socio-economic impact.
At quarterly investor conferences,
financials are discussed.
A L
Regulatory reports mandated by CMA.
RN
Shareholders and Investors
Investor relations team, and suggestions
Financial performance, shareholder
and opinions through feedback.
protection.
E X T E
Daily collaboration through online and in-
Employee welfare, learning and
Employees
development, career progression,
person interactions.
and employee management.
Community Partners
Community events.
Community support, partnerships,
and socio-economic impact.
Suppliers
Tenders, RFPs, and negotiations.
Fair competition and partnerships.
Media
Social media posts, and press releases.
General company performance,
business accolades, and awards.
Internal and external stakeholders are responsible for governing sustainability topics. The Board of Directors oversees and reviews, together with the Risk Management Unit, the different possible sustainability impacts, and delegates the management of these impacts to the relevant units and their senior executives. Senior executives then assign Associate Vice Presidents who are responsible for delegating and overseeing sustainability-related topics to the employees of its unit.
Materiality Topics
KIC has identified the below eight topics as the most material to their business. The organization aims at monitoring market trends, regional developments, and new mandates by regulators to identify if and how they impact the business. As per industry best practice, KIC aims to review its material topics on an annual basis and redo its materiality assessment every two to three years. The focus in the upcoming years is to improve the quality and depth of the impact assessments of each material topic.
Most Important
1
Stakeholdersto
3
2
Importance
5
4
6
8
7
Important
Important
Importance to KIC
Most Important
Material Topics
1 Responsible Governance
2 Diversity and Inclusion
3 Sustainable Investment and Stewardship
4 Learning and Development
5 ESG Risk Management
6 Innovation and Technology
7 Community Engagement
8 Tackling Climate Change
Reporting on KIC's Material Topics
Responsible Governance
Establishing strong and ethical governance procedures at KIC is crucial. As a listed company on Boursa Kuwait, the national stock exchange, and as a 62% owned subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), it is crucial to comply with local and internal laws and regulations. The main target regarding governance during the reporting period was to ensure no penalties from the regulatory parties were received. To ensure that all targets are met, and to continuously put forward responsible governance practices, KIC's employees attended all relevant seminars given by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) during the reporting period. Although it can be challenging to train employees in all new and emerging processes and procedures, the organization is committed to investing in training and development and monitoring changes in the market.
