Message from the Chairman

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am welcoming you to KIC's first Sustainability Report for the year 2023. The report was drafted in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards; the most recognized and applied standards for non-financial disclosure globally. Our participation in this pivotal moment reflects our dedication to international sustainability frameworks and shows our support for homogenizing the global reporting language.

The world is facing a global climate crisis where human activity is pushing Earth to the brink of a dangerous climate tipping point. Across the world, we are already seeing the impacts of extreme weather conditions and irreversible damage to our natural resources. Additionally, socio-economic conflicts and economic instabilities are massively impacting financial markets. These trends do not only affect the investment industry worldwide but also markets in the State of Kuwait. To navigate through these uncertainties, we see it as our duty to act as a responsible partner for our stakeholders and integrate the topic of sustainability at the core of our business activities.

As a publicly listed company, we are welcoming the efforts by Boursa Kuwait that encourage companies to disclose their non-financial performance. This initiative aligns with our corporate vision to support the economic development of the country, which we have upheld since KIC's foundation in 1961. Embarking on our sustainability journey is a key milestone that demonstrates our corporate efforts to align with the national vision of Kuwait, aiming to transform the country into a financial, cultural, and institutional leader in the region by 2035.

As an investment company, we are aware that our largest impact on the economy, the environment, and society is through the allocation of our capital. We therefore advocate for engagement and collaboration on sustainability topics in the industry, our portfolio companies, and amongst partners across the value chain. Only if we act collectively, we can transition to a prosperous future and secure long-term business continuity.

We recognize that this report is just the starting point on our sustainability journey, and we must continue to integrate sustainability at the core of our business strategy. However, we see this step as a catalyst for creating scalable economic, environmental, and social value in the region and setting a benchmarking example for peers to follow. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and lead by example, leveraging our expertise and resources to drive positive change and create shared value.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank our leadership and His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmadal-Jaberal-Sabah - may God protect you -, for his visionary approach and his role in driving a prosperous local economy. I also extend my gratitude to all members of staff and our partners for their commitment to producing this Report.

Dr. Yousef Mohammed Abdullah Alali

Chairman