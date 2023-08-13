Minutes of the analysts' conference for the Second Quarter2023

Minutes of the analysts' conference for the first Second Quarter 2023 Kuwait Investment Company Announcing the financial results for the quarter ending on 30/06/2023 Wednesday 09/08/2023 Minutes of the analysts' conference to announce the financial results of the Kuwait Investment Company (K.S.C.P), held on Wednesday 09/08/2023 at 01:00 (Kuwait time) Participants from the Kuwait Investment Company Mr. Faisal Yousef Al-Mashary - AGM - Direct Investments and Institutional Finance Mr. Emad Ahmed Tifouni AGM - Asset Management Mr. Hani Abdel-Fattah Elnowaihy - Chief Financial Officer Mr. Abdullah M. AbulQassim - ASM Investor Relations Unit Conference management Mr. Ahmed El-Shazly - EFG-Hermes

Minutes of the analysts' conference for the first Second Quarter 2023 Speaker 1 (Abdullah AbulQassim): Good evening, this is Abdullah AbulQassim from Kuwait Investment Company's Investor Relations Unit. Welcome to the online analyst conference for the Kuwait Investment Company's second quarter of 2023. Present with us today are Mr. Hany Elnowaihy, the chief financial officer CFO of Kuwait Investment Company, along with Mr. Faisal AL-Meshari, the Assistant General Manager for Direct Investments and Corporate Finance, and Mr. Emad Tifouni, the Assistant General Manager for Asset Management. We will review the financial performance indicators of the company during the second quarter of 2023. Please be informed that any future projections or prospects that might be discussed during the conference do not imply any guarantees or recommendations regarding the company's future performance. During the conference, you may submit your inquiries in the question box provided within the program. And Inshallah we will address these inquiries at the conclusion of the conference . Next, we will proceed to Mr. Hany, chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company to present the financial data. Speaker 2 (Hany Elnowaihy): Thank you Mr Abdullah. Good evening everyone. The Kuwait Investment Company which was established in 1961 is the first and the foremost investment firm in Kuwait and the entire Gulf region. It engages in all investment activities in private companies including asset management sector, among others. Our company manages a significant amount of assets under management with 62% ownership primarily belonging to the Kuwait Investment Authority.