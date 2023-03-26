Advanced search
    KPROJ   KW0EQ0200653

KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.

(KPROJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.1220 KWD   +8.93%
Kuwait Projects K S C P : النتائج المالية عن الفترة المنتهية في 31/12/2022

03/26/2023 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

g ¢ KIPCO

(11) �I J � Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Ref: KIPCO/DGCEO 29/23 dated March 23, 2023.

Boursa Kuwait Company

KUWAIT

Subject: Results of KIPCO's Board of Directors meetingAs per regulations of the fourth chapter from module ten "Disclosure & Transparency" of the executive bylaws of Law No. (7) of 2010, amended by Law No. (22) of 2015 on the establishment of the Capital Market Authori and the regulation of securities activi and its amendments.

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors held its meeting on 23 March 2023 at 1:30 pm where it has discussed and approved consolidated financial statements of 2022. Also, please find enclosed the annual financial statements form for the year ended 31 December 2022 along with auditor report.

Pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait rulebook issued under resolution (1) 2018 and since KIPCO has been classified within the 'Premier Market", KIPCO is glad to announce that the analyst conference will be conducted on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time through a conference call. Interested parties may visit our website www.kipco.com under Investor Relations page for instructions on how to participate in the conference call or contact KIPCO via email: kipco.ir@kipco.com.

rWI) WI �I ��I �I �4 � 2010 � (7) � u ��I �I  (�� � I u� 2015 � (22) � uyWI  Jl . 4l JI  �. Jl J�I

�I �� � /oJI

I P

 23 � �I �  o) � u½  �� � �  � �� 0I �I  J 2023  � u� ,2022  �I 4l I �l � 31 J �I �1 4l ½ ᵫWI r�I .w½�I � � � 2022

(1) I � o�I �.J�I  � �. · "J�I -.. I" · · .< .. < · · · ·  �- j ,2018 �   0I �  ,I �.J  WI �I �   I   �I/�I �WI W J (Live Conference Call) �� �  �11 �I �� � (�I � �) �WI  � o)�j �I �I   ,2023  30  �II 1 www.kipco.com J��I J �I  kipco.ir@kipco.com :JWI J.��I p J

.½ WI �� �P

Sincerely,

9 !}. KIPCO

(l) �I  �

Ka ojecʦ Company !Holding)

Samer Khanachet

Depu Group Chief Executive Officer

�� �I �I �u

fglq Jlq � 2l JWI lJlJIJ �q Jl.iJ 504,847,626.900

Authorized, Issued and Paid up Capital: KO 504,847,626.900

Tel: Fax: Email: Web:

180 5885 +965 2294 3499 kipco@kipco.com www.kipco.com

,l. ,ll.6

Commercial Registration No.: 23118

,j ,wjjKIPCOTower Sharq, Kuwait City P.O. Box 23982 Safat 13100 Kuwait

�c.) 1  ,µu)I

6I 23982 .U.

113100

23118 ,Jl �I J

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 06:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 754 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
Net income 2022 25,2 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 907 M 6 211 M 6 211 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 600 M 1 955 M 1 955 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adana Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sunny Bhatia Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Chairman
Joe Kawkabani Chief Investment Officer
Khaled Abdul Jabbar Al Sharrad Director, Secretary, Chief HR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.8.93%1 955
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%153 061
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%71 738
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.60%50 760
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%44 845
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%40 366
