    KPROJ   KW0EQ0200653

KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.

(KPROJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
0.1230 KWD   +2.50%
03:09aKuwait Projects K S C P : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
03:09aKuwait Projects K S C P : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
03/26Kuwait Projects K S C P : Financial Results 31/12/2022
PU
Kuwait Projects K S C P : محضر مؤتمر المحللين

04/02/2023 | 03:09am EDT
KIPCO FY 2022 INVESTOR CALL

March 2023

This presentation is not an offer or invitation to subscribe to or purchase any securities

No warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation You must make your own independent investigation and appraisal of the business and financial condition of KIPCO.

Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever This presentation is furnished to you solely for your information You may not reproduce it to redistribute to any other person.

This presentation contains forward looking statements These statements may

DISCLAIMER be identified by such words as " may"," plans"," expects"," and similar expressions, or by their context These statements are made on the basis of

current knowledge and assumptions Various factors could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements No obligation is assumed to update any forward looking statements.

By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the forgoing limitations.

Exchange rates of USD/KD of 0.3063 and of USD/JOD of 0.709 have been used in the presentation for financial numbers

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) - 2022 investor call | 2

Reported net profit of US$82mn; Shareholders equity increased to US$1,928mn

Completed merger with QPIC :

Fully equity funded transaction; each 1 share of QPIC exchanged for 2.24 shares of KIPCO

Trading under a single ticker since 23rd November 2022

Highlights

Issued US$539mn (KD165mn) 6-year senior unsecured KD bond;

bought back US$343mn of existing bonds due in 2023 & 2024

Signed US$525mn senior unsecured credit facility with

regional/international banks; an effective tenure of 3 years

Ended the year with strong liquidity and repaid US$ 500mn EMTN in

March 2023

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) - 2022 investor call | 3

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 07:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 469 M 1 530 M 1 530 M
Net income 2022 25,2 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 907 M 6 217 M 6 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 559 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Kuwait Projects Company Holding K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adana Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sunny Bhatia Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Chairman
Joe Kawkabani Chief Investment Officer
Khaled Abdul Jabbar Al Sharrad Director, Secretary, Chief HR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUWAIT PROJECTS COMPANY HOLDING K.S.C.P.9.82%1 824
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%155 931
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 108
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.98%51 080
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.09%46 115
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.72%40 772
