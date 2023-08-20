This presentation has been made for informational purposes and does not involve an invitation to subscribe to, purchase, or sell any security.
No warranty is given on the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation. Independent research is recommended to evaluate and assess the business and financial condition of KIPCO.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by such words as "may," "plans," "expects," "believes," and similar expressions or by their context. These statements are made based on current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation should be assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
By participating in this presentation or accepting any copy of the presentation slides, you agree to abide by the foregoing limitations.
Financial figures in this presentation have been rounded and converted to United States Dollars (US$) using the following exchange rates:
US$ to Kuwaiti Dinar - (US$/KD) 0.30705
US$ to Saudi Riyal - (US$/SAR) 3.7510
US$ to Jordanian Dinar - (US$/JD) 0.709
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q2 2023 Investor Call
HIGHLIGHTS FOR
THE PERIOD
Recent business highlights
89%
v Positive performance driven by foreign banking operations,
foodstuff, logistics and oil field services
Net profit
In July, KIPCO successfully completed its debut KD denominated Sukuk issuance worth US$ 335.8 million, under the company's US$ 2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program
US$ 330 million partial prepayment of the US$ 525 million syndicated facility
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) Q2 2023 Investor Call
4
Disclaimer
Kuwait Projects Company Holding KSCP is a Kuwait-based holding company engaged in the financial services, media, manufacturing and real estate sectors. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into six business segments: the Commercial banking segment covers commercial banking activities; the Asset management and investment banking segment covers asset management and investment banking activities, including asset management, corporate finance, investment advisory and research, and investment of the Company in sectors, such as education and healthcare; the Insurance segment represents insurance activities and other related services; the Media segment provides digital satellite network, Internet and other related services; the Industrial segment covers activities in industrial project development; the Hospitality and real estate segment includes activities in the hospitality and real estate sector, and the Others segment includes management advisory and consultancy.