KIPCO H1 2023 INVESTOR CALL

August 2023

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q2 2023 Investor Call

This presentation has been made for informational purposes and does not involve an invitation to subscribe to, purchase, or sell any security.

No warranty is given on the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation. Independent research is recommended to evaluate and assess the business and financial condition of KIPCO.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by such words as "may," "plans," "expects," "believes," and similar expressions or by their context. These statements are made based on current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation should be assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By participating in this presentation or accepting any copy of the presentation slides, you agree to abide by the foregoing limitations.

Financial figures in this presentation have been rounded and converted to United States Dollars (US$) using the following exchange rates:

  • US$ to Kuwaiti Dinar - (US$/KD) 0.30705
  • US$ to Saudi Riyal - (US$/SAR) 3.7510
  • US$ to Jordanian Dinar - (US$/JD) 0.709

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q2 2023 Investor Call

HIGHLIGHTS FOR

THE PERIOD

Recent business highlights

89%

v Positive performance driven by foreign banking operations,

foodstuff, logistics and oil field services

Net profit

  • In July, KIPCO successfully completed its debut KD denominated Sukuk issuance worth US$ 335.8 million, under the company's US$ 2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program
  • US$ 330 million partial prepayment of the US$ 525 million syndicated facility

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) Q2 2023 Investor Call

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2023 05:12:04 UTC.