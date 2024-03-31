Kuwait Projects Company Holding KSCP is a Kuwait-based holding company engaged in the financial services, media, manufacturing and real estate sectors. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into six business segments: the Commercial banking segment covers commercial banking activities; the Asset management and investment banking segment covers asset management and investment banking activities, including asset management, corporate finance, investment advisory and research, and investment of the Company in sectors, such as education and healthcare; the Insurance segment represents insurance activities and other related services; the Media segment provides digital satellite network, Internet and other related services; the Industrial segment covers activities in industrial project development; the Hospitality and real estate segment includes activities in the hospitality and real estate sector, and the Others segment includes management advisory and consultancy.

Sector Banks