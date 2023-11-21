gt,,·.-,,KIPCO
Ref: KIPCO/DGCEO 126/23 dated November 20, 2023
Boursa Kuwait Company KUWAIT
Subject Conducting KIPCO's Analyst/Investor
Conference call for Q3/2023
With reference to the above subject, and the
requirements of article No. (2-4-8) "Continuing
Obligations in the Premier Market" of Boursa
Kuwait rule book issued via resolution No.
1) of
(
year 2018, and since KIPCO has been classified in
the premier market, Kindly note that the
analyst/investor conference was conducted through
a conference call at2:00 PM {local time) on Monday
20/11/2023.
Kindly note that no material information has been
discussed during the conference. Please
find
attached the investors' presentation for Q3-2023.
Sincerely,
·- KIPCO
Samer Khanachet
Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer
+965 229.li 3400
c92..i.l.lg i.l.a.l. I9 '4 � JU.I ..,..�
Kuwait Proiects Company (Holdlng) K.S.C.P.
+965 2244 4356
�rPJUJ--' 504,847,626.900
23118 !J:?-1I (>BJ
kipco@kipco.com
Authorized, Issued and Paid up
Commerc:al re1,ister: 23118
www.kipco.com
Capi�ai: KD 504,847,626.900
��I cll,!..-o ,19J'L .� � ��I 13100 ,oui..a.1I23982 .y...,o
KIPCO Tower, Sharq, Kuwait City P.O. Box 23982 Safat, 13100 Kuwait
KIPCO Q3 2023 INVESTOR CALL
November 2023
Disclaimer
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
This presentation has been made for informational purposes and does not involve an invitation to subscribe to, purchase, or sell any security.
No warranty is given on the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation. Independent research is recommended to evaluate and assess the business and financial condition of KIPCO.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by such words as "may," "plans," "expects," "believes," and similar expressions or by their context. These statements are made based on current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation should be assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
By participating in this presentation or accepting any copy of the presentation slides, you agree to abide by the foregoing limitations.
Financial figures in this presentation have been rounded and converted to United States Dollars (US$) using the following exchange rates:
- US$ to Kuwaiti Dinar - (US$/KD) 0.30905
- US$ to Saudi Riyal - (US$/SAR) 3.7512
- US$ to Jordanian Dinar - (US$/JD) 0.708
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
HIGHLIGHTS FOR
THE PERIOD
Recent business highlights
95%
❖ Positive performance driven by foreign banking operations,
Net profit
foodstuff, logistics and oil field services
- In July, KIPCO successfully completed its debut KD denominated Sukuk issuance worth US$ 335.8 million, under the company's US$ 2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program
- US$ 330 million partial prepayment of the US$ 525 million syndicated facility
- In November, KIPCO repaid remaining portion of its 5-year KD bond amounting to US$ 92.2 million.
- In September, KIPCO published its 2022 Sustainability Report which included the company's ESG Strategy.
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
4
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
Financial highlights
Revenue
Net profit (1)
Total assets
(US$ billion)
(US$ million)
(US$ billion)
1.6
3.0
19.4
37.9
36.9
38.5
88%
95%
4%
9M 2022 9M 2023
9M 2022 9M 2023
YE 2022 9M 2023
5
(1) Attributable to the equity holders of the company
Note: 2022 Financials has been restated.
9M 2023 income breakdown
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
Interest income
(US$ billion)
0.83 1.3
57%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Hospitality and real estate income
(US$ million)
212.1 191.9
10%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Fee & commission income
(US$ million)
152.4 225.1
48%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Energy income (1)
(US$ million)
1.3 103.7
9M 2022
9M 2023
Media & digital satellite network
(US$ million)
201.3 193.6
4%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Industrial & logistics income (1)
(US$ million)
21.0 678.0
9M 2022
9M 2023
6
(1)
Include new companies that have been added to the consolidated financial statements in Q4 2022 post the merger with Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company.
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
PORTFOLIO
FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE
Burgan Bank Group
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
Operating income (1)
(US$ million)
537.2 629.8
17%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Loans & deposits
(US$ billion)
13.7
12.7
13.4 14.3
2%
Loans
13%
Deposits
2022
9M 2023
Net income (2)
(US$ million)
133.5 97.5
27%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Key ratios
9M 2022
9M 2023
Net interest margin%
2.3%
1.9%
Cost to income%
45.5%
43.8%
Cost of credit%
0.4%
0.2%
Non-performing
2.6%
2.0%
loans ratio%
Provisions coverage
153%
215%
ratio%
- Higher revenues driven by strong increase in non- interest income of US$ 336 million
- Growth in operating income reflects improving operating efficiencies despite investment in digital & tech infrastructure
- Decrease in net income primarily attributed to increase in provisions and hyperinflation-related monetary loss in Turkish subsidiary
8
(1)
Total Operating income = Kuwait + Regional + Consolidated adjustments andothers
- Attributable to the equity holders of the bank
Jordan Kuwait Bank
Total income
(US$ million)
145.3 272.6
88%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Loans & deposits
(US$ billion)
2.7
3.4
2.9
4.9
7%
Loans
44%
Deposits
2022
9M 2023
Net profit (1)
(US$ million)
16.0 72.6
354%
9M 2022
9M 2023
Total assets
(US$ billion)
5.0 7.2
44%
2022
9M 2023
Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)
Q3 2023 Investor Call
- In October, the bank successfully sold 66.97% of UAE-based BHM Capital Financial Services to Ethmar International Holding for JOD 30.6 million (US$ 43.2 million). JKB retained a 10% stake in BHM Capital.
9
(1)
Attributable to the equity holders of the company
