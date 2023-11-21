gt,,·.-,,KIPCO

Ref: KIPCO/DGCEO 126/23 dated November 20, 2023

Boursa Kuwait Company KUWAIT

Subject Conducting KIPCO's Analyst/Investor

Conference call for Q3/2023

With reference to the above subject, and the

requirements of article No. (2-4-8) "Continuing

Obligations in the Premier Market" of Boursa

Kuwait rule book issued via resolution No.

1) of

(

year 2018, and since KIPCO has been classified in

the premier market, Kindly note that the

analyst/investor conference was conducted through

a conference call at2:00 PM {local time) on Monday

20/11/2023.

Kindly note that no material information has been

discussed during the conference. Please

find

attached the investors' presentation for Q3-2023.

Sincerely,

•.!I ·2 .,, -<> ca..ai11iJO =�1 aui.:..o as;,:,

.,

+965 229.li 3400

c92..i.l.lg i.l.a.l. I9 '4 � JU.I ..,..�

Kuwait Proiects Company (Holdlng) K.S.C.P.

Ii

+965 2244 4356

�rPJUJ--' 504,847,626.900

23118 !J:?-1I (>BJ

ill

kipco@kipco.com

Authorized, Issued and Paid up

Commerc:al re1,ister: 23118

0

www.kipco.com

Capi�ai: KD 504,847,626.900

��I cll,!..-o ,19J'L .� � ��I 13100 ,oui..a.1I23982 .y...,o

KIPCO Tower, Sharq, Kuwait City P.O. Box 23982 Safat, 13100 Kuwait

KIPCO Q3 2023 INVESTOR CALL

November 2023

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

This presentation has been made for informational purposes and does not involve an invitation to subscribe to, purchase, or sell any security.

No warranty is given on the accuracy or completeness of the information in this presentation. Independent research is recommended to evaluate and assess the business and financial condition of KIPCO.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by such words as "may," "plans," "expects," "believes," and similar expressions or by their context. These statements are made based on current knowledge and assumptions. Various factors could cause future results, performance, or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. No obligation should be assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By participating in this presentation or accepting any copy of the presentation slides, you agree to abide by the foregoing limitations.

Financial figures in this presentation have been rounded and converted to United States Dollars (US$) using the following exchange rates:

  • US$ to Kuwaiti Dinar - (US$/KD) 0.30905
  • US$ to Saudi Riyal - (US$/SAR) 3.7512
  • US$ to Jordanian Dinar - (US$/JD) 0.708

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

HIGHLIGHTS FOR

THE PERIOD

Recent business highlights

95%

Positive performance driven by foreign banking operations,

Net profit

foodstuff, logistics and oil field services

  • In July, KIPCO successfully completed its debut KD denominated Sukuk issuance worth US$ 335.8 million, under the company's US$ 2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program
    • US$ 330 million partial prepayment of the US$ 525 million syndicated facility
  • In November, KIPCO repaid remaining portion of its 5-year KD bond amounting to US$ 92.2 million.
  • In September, KIPCO published its 2022 Sustainability Report which included the company's ESG Strategy.

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

4

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

Financial highlights

Revenue

Net profit (1)

Total assets

(US$ billion)

(US$ million)

(US$ billion)

1.6

3.0

19.4

37.9

36.9

38.5

88%

95%

4%

9M 2022 9M 2023

9M 2022 9M 2023

YE 2022 9M 2023

5

(1) Attributable to the equity holders of the company

Note: 2022 Financials has been restated.

9M 2023 income breakdown

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

Interest income

(US$ billion)

0.83 1.3

57%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Hospitality and real estate income

(US$ million)

212.1 191.9

10%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Fee & commission income

(US$ million)

152.4 225.1

48%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Energy income (1)

(US$ million)

1.3 103.7

9M 2022

9M 2023

Media & digital satellite network

(US$ million)

201.3 193.6

4%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Industrial & logistics income (1)

(US$ million)

21.0 678.0

9M 2022

9M 2023

6

(1)

Include new companies that have been added to the consolidated financial statements in Q4 2022 post the merger with Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company.

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

PORTFOLIO

FINANCIAL

PERFORMANCE

Burgan Bank Group

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

Operating income (1)

(US$ million)

537.2 629.8

17%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Loans & deposits

(US$ billion)

13.7

12.7

13.4 14.3

2%

Loans

13%

Deposits

2022

9M 2023

Net income (2)

(US$ million)

133.5 97.5

27%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Key ratios

9M 2022

9M 2023

Net interest margin%

2.3%

1.9%

Cost to income%

45.5%

43.8%

Cost of credit%

0.4%

0.2%

Non-performing

2.6%

2.0%

loans ratio%

Provisions coverage

153%

215%

ratio%

  • Higher revenues driven by strong increase in non- interest income of US$ 336 million
  • Growth in operating income reflects improving operating efficiencies despite investment in digital & tech infrastructure
  • Decrease in net income primarily attributed to increase in provisions and hyperinflation-related monetary loss in Turkish subsidiary

8

(1)

Total Operating income = Kuwait + Regional + Consolidated adjustments andothers

  1. Attributable to the equity holders of the bank

Jordan Kuwait Bank

Total income

(US$ million)

145.3 272.6

88%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Loans & deposits

(US$ billion)

2.7

3.4

2.9

4.9

7%

Loans

44%

Deposits

2022

9M 2023

Net profit (1)

(US$ million)

16.0 72.6

354%

9M 2022

9M 2023

Total assets

(US$ billion)

5.0 7.2

44%

2022

9M 2023

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding)

Q3 2023 Investor Call

  • In October, the bank successfully sold 66.97% of UAE-based BHM Capital Financial Services to Ethmar International Holding for JOD 30.6 million (US$ 43.2 million). JKB retained a 10% stake in BHM Capital.

9

(1)

Attributable to the equity holders of the company



Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 21 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2023 05:03:03 UTC.