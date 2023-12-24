Fitch ratings has Downgraded KIPCO to "BB-" from "BB" with a Stable Outlook.

Rating Action Overview

As per Fitch's announcement, the downgrade reflects the company's high

leverage with Net LTV (loan-to-value) at

41.4% expected at end-2024.

Further, in Fitch's opinion, KIPCO's

weighted average portfolio credit strength

by equity value is relatively weak at 'b+'

driven by Fitch's assessment of credit

quality of its subsidiaries and weak recent

profitability within its banking and financial

sector.

KIPCO's rating is supported by a combination of transformed portfolio with increased diversification across several industries and presence in Middle East &

North Africa (MENA) region, established track record of long-term returns, significant influence over the majority of companies in

the portfolio, and stable dividend flow from

the portfolio companies through-the-cycle. The report also recognized the Company's success in refinancing its debt maturities and

monetizing its investments.