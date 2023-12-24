g:',,·.-,:':,

KIPCO

Our ref: KIPCO/DGCEO 146/23 dated December 21, 2023

Boursa Kuwait Company

KUWAIT

Subject: Disclosure from KIPCO regardingcredit rating

With reference to the above subject, and the requirements of the fourth chapter from module ten of the executive bylaws of Law No. 7 of 2010, amended by Law No. 22 of 2015 on the establishment of the Capital Market Authority and the regulation of securities activity and its amendments, regarding disclosure of material information.

Please find enclosed KIPCO's disclosure form of credit rating report issued by Fitch Ratings.

Sincerely,

ينامتئلاا فينصتلا نع حاصفلإا جذومن

Disclosure Form of Credit Rating

21/12/2023

21/12/2023

خيراتلا

Date

ةكرشلا مسا

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) "KIPCO"

"وكبيك " )ةضباقلا( تيوكلا عيراشم ةكرش

ةجردلما

Name of the

Listed Company

ةردصلما ةهجلا

ينامتثلاا فينصتلل شتيف ةلاكو

فينصتلل

Fitch Ratings

Entity who Issues

the Rating

Long term issue credit rating: BB-

BB- : لجلأا ليوط ينامتئا فينصت

فينصتلا ةئف

Rating Category

'BB' ratings indicate an elevated vulnerability to

رطاخلم ةيلاع ةيلباق ىلإ "BB" ينامتئلاا فينصتلا ريشي

فينصتلا تلاولدم

Rating

default risk, particularly in the event of adverse

تارييغت ثودح ةلاح يف اميس لا ،دادسلا نع فلختلا

changes in business or economic conditions over

؛تقولا رورم عم ةيداصتقلاا وأ ةيراجتلا فورظلا يف ةيبلس

Implications

time; however, business or financial flexibility

exists that supports the servicing of financial

ةمدخ معدت ةيلام وأ ةيراجت ةنورم دجوت ،كلذ عمو

commitments.

.ةيلالما تامازتللاا

فينصتلا ساكعنا

No expected material impact on KIPCO 's financial

وكبيك ةكرشل يلالما زكرلما ىلع يدام ريثأت دوجو عقوتلما نم سيل

ةكرشلا عاضوأ ىلع

Rating effect on

position

the status of the

Company

Stable

ةرقتسم

ةيلبقتسلما ةرظنلا

Outlook

Fitch ratings has Downgraded KIPCO to "BB-" from "BB" with a Stable Outlook.

Rating Action Overview

As per Fitch's announcement, the downgrade reflects the company's high

leverage with Net LTV (loan-to-value) at

41.4% expected at end-2024.

Further, in Fitch's opinion, KIPCO's

weighted average portfolio credit strength

by equity value is relatively weak at 'b+'

driven by Fitch's assessment of credit

quality of its subsidiaries and weak recent

profitability within its banking and financial

sector.

KIPCO's rating is supported by a combination of transformed portfolio with increased diversification across several industries and presence in Middle East &

North Africa (MENA) region, established track record of long-term returns, significant influence over the majority of companies in

the portfolio, and stable dividend flow from

the portfolio companies through-the-cycle. The report also recognized the Company's success in refinancing its debt maturities and

monetizing its investments.

وكبيك ةكرشل ينامتئلاا فينصتلا ضيفخت شتيف ةلاكو

.ةرقتسم ةيلبقتسم ةرظن عم"BB-" ىلا "BB" نم

:فينصتلا نع ةماع ةحمل

فينصتلا ضيفخت سكعي ،شتيف ةلاكو نلاعلإ اًقفو ةبسن عم ةكرشلل ةيلاعلا ةيلاملا ةعفارلا ينامتئلاا

دنع ةيرامثتسلاا ةظفحملا ةميقلا ىلا ضورقلا

.2024 ماع ةياهن يف ةعقوتم ٪41.4 طسوتملا نأ شتيف ةلاكو ىرت ،كلذ ىلع ةولاع نم وكبيك ةظفحمب ةصاخلا ةينامتئلاا ةوقلل حجرملا

ىوتسم دنع ايبسنً فيعض مهسلأا ةميق ثيح "B+"

تاكرشلل ةينامتئلاا ةدوجلل ةلاكولا مييقتب اعوفدمً

عاطقلا يف ةريخلأا ةنولآا يف ةيحبرلا فعضو ةعباتلا

.يلاملاو يفرصملا نم جيزم للاخ نم موعدم وكبيك ةكرش فينصت نا

ديدعلا يف عيونتلا ةدايز عم اثيدح ةلوحتملا ةظفحملا طسولأا قرشلا ةقطنم يف دجاوتلاو تاعاطقلا نم ةليوط تادئاعلا نم لفاح لجسو ،ايقيرفأ لامشو

يف تاكرشلا ةيبلاغ ىلع ريبك ريثأتو ،لجلأا تاكرش نم رقتسم حابرأ قفدت و ،ةظفحملا

.ةظفحملا

ليومت ةداعإ يف ةكرشلا حاجنب ريرقتلا رقأ امك

.اهتارامثتسا نم جراختلاو اهنويد تاقاقحتسا لاجآ

حيرصتلا ةمجرت وأ يفحصلا يذيفنتلا صخللما

Translation of the press release or executive summary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) KSC published this content on 24 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2023 05:33:34 UTC.